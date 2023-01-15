Breaststroker Jack Smith Joins Duke’s Class of 2027

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Summer Juniors qualifier Jack Smith has announced that he will continue his academic and swimming career at Duke University this fall. Smith is currently a senior at Western Albemarle High School in Crozet, Virginia. He also trains and competes year-round with Cavalier Aquatics.

“I am extremely excited and humbled to announce my commitment to further my academic and athletic career at Duke University. I want to thank my family, coaches, teammates, and teachers for supporting me throughout this journey and to the coaching staff for this amazing opportunity. GO BLUE DEVILS!🔵😈”

Smith specializes in breaststroke and IM. He owns Speedo Summer Junior qualifying times in the 100m breast (1:04.54) and 200m breast (2:21.40), and is just a few tenths off the 200m IM (2:08.62). This summer at Juniors, he clocked personal best times in all his events, with his highest finish being the 200 breast (34th). He also earned 42nd in the 100 breast and 58th in the 400 IM (4:37.25).

Top SCY Times:

100 breast – 56.86

200 breast – 2:01.92

200 IM – 1:52.64

400 IM – 3:58.60

At Speedo Winter Juniors – East, Smith recorded his highest finish in the 400 IM, where he clocked a season best time of 4:03.70 to finish 64th overall. He also placed 133rd in the 200 IM (1:55.16), 73rd in the 200 breast (2:06.88), and 85th in the 100 breast (58.27).

The Blue Devils took 10th out of 12 teams at last season’s ACC Championship. With his current best times, Smith likely has the best chance at scoring in the 200 breast where it took a 1:59.13 to advance to finals or in the 400 IM where it took a 3:53.14 to make it back. Duke scored 0 points last year in both of those events, meaning that if Smith can improve to scoring range he can make a big impact on the team score.

Graduate student Cole Reznick and senior Will Tenpas lead the 200 breaststrokers this season as the only athletes under the two-minute mark, with Reznick sitting at 1:58.66 and Tenpas at 1:59.37. Sophomore Michael Jiang leads the 400 IMers, having swam a 3:56.65 at the NC State Invite. Assuming Tenpas doesn’t have a 5th year, Smith will only overlap with Jiang out of that group.

Smith is joined by North Carolina native Andrew Li and Connecticut native Kalen Anbar in the Blue Devils’ class of 2027. Anbar also swims some breaststroke and IM, holding best times of 1:59.17 in the 200 breast and 3:51.11 in the 400 IM. Li is also strong in IM, with best times of 1:48.99 and 3:56.63.

