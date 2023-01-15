Swims You May Have Missed from Day Four of the 2023 Pro Swim Series – Knoxville

PRO SWIM SERIES – KNOXVILLE

This post is dedicated to highlighting some of the swims from day four of the 2023 Pro Swim Series in Knoxville that may have been overlooked by our broader audience. They include significant personal bests or otherwise notable swims which are usually a little further down on the results page. So, without further ado, here are a handful of swims you might have missed from day four of the meet.

Sandpipers of Nevada 16-year-old Luke Ellis finished fifth in the men’s 1500 free, clocking a 15:40.50. That swim marked a personal best for Ellis by nearly 20 seconds. He was also just off the 2024 Olympic Trials cut of 15:39.89.

A mainstay on this list this week, Mason Manta Rays 15-year-old Addie Robillard broke 2:20 in the 200 IM for the first time in her career, posting a 2:19.18 in prelims to qualify for the ‘B’ final. Robillard also swam a 32.47 in prelims of the women’s 50 breast.

Macky Hodges, who is competing in her first season with the Sandpipers, is continuing to expand her field of events. Last night, she won the ‘B’ final of the women’s 200 back with a 2:14.45. That swim was a personal best for Hodges by two seconds.

Poseidon Swimming Inc 16-year-old Lexi Stephens also swam a personal best by two seconds in the women’s 200 back ‘B’ final. Stephens finished second, right behind Hodges with a 2:14.95. Her previous best was 2:16.65.