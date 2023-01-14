2023 Pro Swim Series—Knoxville: Day 4 Finals Live Recap

PRO SWIM SERIES – KNOXVILLE

The final session of the Knoxville Pro Series kicks off tonight, with the 1500 free, 200 IM, 200 back, 50 breast, and 100 free finals being contested.

Kicking off the night are the 1500 free races, where Florida Gator training partners Katie Ledecky and Bobby Finke will be headlining. While Ledecky is a favorite to win her race, Finke might see a challenge from Ahmed Hafnaoui, who beat him in both the 400 and 800 free.

The women’s 200 back is another race to watch, with Olympic silver medalist Kylie Masse taking on rising star Katie Grimes, as well as Tennessee swimmer Josephine Fuller (who was just 0.01 seconds off of Masse’s time in prelims). Also be on the lookout for the men’s 100 free, where Andrej Barna will attempt to fend off swimmers like Drew Kibler and Gui Caribe

LIVESTREAM

WOMEN’S 1500 FREESTYLE — FINALS

Top 3:

In no surprise, Katie Ledecky won the 1500 free by 38 seconds, clocking a time of 15:37.99—the 14th-fastest swim of all time, nearing the 15:37.34 she swam to win Olympic gold in 2020. The time is also faster than she was in-season for all of 2022. She was pretty consistent with her splits, holding 31s before closing in a 30.71.

Behind Ledecky were Sandpiper teammates Katie Grimes and Claire Weinstein, who finished ten seconds apart for second and third with times of 16:15.02 and 16:25.24 respectivley.

MEN’S 1500 FREESTYLE — FINALS

World Record: 14:31.02 — Sun Yang, CHN (2011)

World Junior Record: 14:46.09 — Franko Grgic, CRO (2019)

American Record: 14:36.70 — Bobby Finke , USA (2022)

, USA (2022) U.S. Open Record: 14:45.54 — Peter Vanderkaay, USA (2008)

Pro Swim Series Record: 14:53.12 — Jordan Willimovsky, USA (2016)

Top 3:

Bobby Finke avenged his loss against Ahmed Hafnaoui in the 800 free by running him down on the final lap of the 1500 free in typical Bobby Finke-style. After practically being right next to each other for the entire race, Hafnaoui pulled slightly ahead at the 1400-meter mark. However, Finke outsplit Hafnoui 27.04 to 27.99 on the last 50 to take the win.

Finke and Hafnaoui were never more than half a second apart from each other for the entire race.

In third was Michael Brinegar, who was nearly 20 seconds behind and clocked a time of 15:28.17.

WOMEN’S 200 IM — FINALS

World Record: 2:06.12 – Katinka Hosszu, HUN (2015)

World Junior Record: 2:08.70 – Summer McIntosh, CAN (2022)

American Record: 2:06.15 – Ariana Kukors (2009)

U.S. Open Record: 2:07.84 – Alex Walsh (2022)

Pro Swim Series Record: 2:08.66 – Katinka Hosszu (2015)

Top 3:

Leah Smith (TXLA) — 2:13.78 Bella Sims (SAND) — 2;14.32 Tessa Cieplucha (TENN) — 2:15.12

MEN’S 200 IM — FINALS

World Record: 1:54.00 – Ryan Lochte, USA (2011)

World Junior Record: 1:56.99 – Hubert Kos, HUN (2021)

American Record: 1:54.00 – Ryan Lochte (2011)

U.S. Open Record: 1:54.56 – Ryan Lochte (2009)

Pro Swim Series Record: 1:56.32 – Michael Phelps (2012)

Top 3:

Finlay Knox got out to an early lead, splitting the fastest fly (25.22) and back times (30.48) in the field, and led from start to finish in this race. However, Trenton Julian caught up to him on the end of the backstroke leg splitting and split 30.87, staying close behind Knox for most of the race.

That being said, Julian was run down by Kieran Smith on breaststroke, as he split 34.84 compared to Julian’s 35.50 and Knox’s 35.11 to join Knox as the only two swimmers under two minutes in the field.

Just missing the podium was Daniel Sos, the top seed from prelims, as he was fourth with a time of 2:00.30.

WOMEN’S 200 BACKSTROKE — FINALS

Top 3:

Unlike prelims, where she only held the top seed by 0.01 of a second, Kylie Masse was dominant in finals. She won by nearly three seconds with a time of 2:08.97, being the only swimmer in the field sub-2:10.

Masse, who had a bit of a down year in the 200 back, was less than a second slower than the 2:08.00 she clocked to finish fifth at the 2022 World Championships.

In second was Josephine Fuller, who dropped 0.08 seconds off her prelims time. She was followed by Katie Grimes, who took on a grueling double, placing third in the 200 back in the same session that she swam the 1500 free.

MEN’S 200 BACKSTROKE — FINALS

World Record: 1:51.92 – Aaron Peirsol, USA (2009)

World Junior Record: 1:55.14 – Kliment Kolesnikov, RUS (2017)

American Record: 1:51.92 – Aaron Peirsol (2009)

U.S. Open Record: 1:53.08 – Aaron Peirsol (2009)

Pro Swim Series Record: 1:55.04 – Xu Jiayu (2017)

Top 3:

Daniel Diehl (CUY) — 1:58.45 Chase Kalisz (SUN) — 2:00.50 Kieran Smith (RACT) — 2:01.96

WOMEN’S 50 BREASTSTROKE — FINALS

World Record: 29.30 – Benedetta Pilato, ITA (2021)

World Junior Record: 29.30 – Benedetta Pilato, ITA (2021)

American Record: 29.40 – Lilly King (2017)

U.S. Open Record: 29.62 – Lilly King (2018)

Pro Swim Series Record: 29.62 – Lilly King (2018)

MEN’S 50 BREASTSTROKE — FINALS

World Record: 25.95 – Adam Peaty, GBR (2017)

World Junior Record: 26.97 – Nicolo Martinenghi, ITA (2017)

American Record: 26.45 – Nic Fink (2022)

U.S. Open Record: 26.52 – Michael Andrew (2022)

Pro Swim Series Record: 26.97 – Felipe Lima (2019)

WOMEN’S 100 FREESTYLE — FINALS

MEN’S 100 FREESTYLE — FINALS