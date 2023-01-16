Daily Swim Coach Workout #854

SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout series is a collection of workouts written by coaches from a variety of backgrounds. All daily swimming workouts have been written using Commit Swimming. The workouts themselves are not indicative of SwimSwam’s or Commit’s views on training. They strictly reflect the opinions of the author swim coach.
Workout Context
- Purpose: Capacity (Base) Building
- Target age group: 15-18 years old
- Target level: Senior Age Group/ High School State Level
- Weeks until target meet: 8 weeks
- Team Location: United States
- Course: 25 Yards
- Shared workout link: Click here to view this workout on commitswimming.com
The Workout
600 ez warm up
2:00
1 x 500 – twelves routine on 10:00
2:00
3 x 400 swim on 4:30/5:00 – fins/paddles/snorkel on first, fins and snorkel on 2nd, fins on third
2:00
1 x
1 x 200 kick on 3:30 at 80%
8 X 25 kick on :30 – 9 fast/10 slow
1 x 200 kick on 3:30 – broken at 100 for :10 rest – 80-90% x 100
1 x 100 ez kick on 2:00
1 X 200 kick on 3:30 – broken @ each 50 for :05 – 90-95% x 100
1 x 100 ez kick on 2:00
1 X 200 kick sprint AFAHP on 3:30
1 x 100 ez swim on 2:00
2:00
RACE PACE SPRINT SET with fins
1 x
6 x 50 on 1:00 sprint @ 100 race pace with fins
1 x 100 ez on 2:00
12 x 25 on :30 sprint @ 50 race pace w/fins
8 x 50 ez cool down
Coach Notes
The swim coach was asked to define any shorthand he or she used in this workout. Their notes should provide some additional context to this swimming workout.
twelve’s routine is an u/w kick drill we do, add up number of seconds before you initiate a kick + the number of dolphin kicks + the number of flutter kicks + 2 strokes without breathing = 12, for example 1+3+6+2 – 1 second before you initiate fly kicks, then 3 fly kicks, then 6 flutter kicks, then 2 strokes without breathing
Derek Amerman
Swim Coach, Peoria Notre Dame High School, Peoria Area Water Wizards
SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout is powered by Commit Swimming.
Swimming news for swim coaches and swim teams, courtesy of Commit Swimming. Click here to view all daily swimming workouts on SwimSwam.