Douglass Posts NCAA-Leading 1:52.0 200 IM, G. Walsh Swims 1:51.4 200 BK at UVA-VT Dual

Virginia vs. Virginia Tech (Women’s Recap)

January 14, 2022

SCY (25 yards)

UVA Aquatic and Fitness Center, Charlottesville, Virginia

Full Results under “Virginia vs. Virginia Tech” on MeetMobile

Full men’s recap to follow later.

The Virginia women were doing Virginia women things again, opening their 2023 with a dominant 207-91 win against in-state rival Virginia Tech. Headlining the meet was the trio of Kate Douglass, Gretchen Walsh, and Alex Walsh, who combined for five event wins.

Notably, all of Douglass and the Walsh sisters’ swims were done in a practice suit.

Douglass swam her first 200-yard IM since November 2021 at this meet, winning by over nine seconds in a time of 1:52.07. Not only is this time faster than her 2021-22 season best of 1:52.21, but it also leads the NCAA this season by over a second. That’s particularly impressive considering it was done at a dual meet in a practice suit. For comparison, the second-fastest time in the NCAA this year was clocked by Torri Huske, who went 1:53.37 suited at the Tennessee Invite.

While Douglass opened her race considerably faster when setting her season-best last year, she was much stronger on her back half today, being over half a second faster on both breast and free. In fact, Douglass posted her fastest breast and free splits ever today.

Comparative Splits, 2023 vs. 2021:

Kate Douglass, UVA vs. VT 2023 Kate Douglass, 2021 Tennesse Invite Fly 24.27 23.97 Back 28.55 28.07 Breast 32.47 33.03 Free 26.78 27.14 Total 1:52.07 1:52.21

After taking bronze in the event at the Tokyo Olympics, Douglass has taken a break from the 200 IM, dropping the event at the 2022 World Championship trials and opting to swim the 50 free instead at NCAAs. However, she gained momentum in the 200 IM again after winning the 2022 Short Course World title in a time of 2:02.12 (almost breaking Katinka Hosszu’s world record of 2:01.86), and her recent performances raise questions of whether she should swim the event at NCAAs over the 50 free—a race where she holds the NCAA, US Open, and American record.

Douglass did race the 50 free at this meet as well, clocking a 21.64 to place second behind Gretchen Walsh. While she didn’t touch the wall first, she did swim her fastest dual meet time ever in the event.

Meanwhile, Walsh touched first with a 21.26. And while that time would have finished third at NCAAs last year, it’s only her third-fastest mark of the 2022-23 season—a testament to how dominant she has been in the event this season. Walsh’s personal best is the NCAA-leading 20.94 she went at the 2022 Tennessee Invite, and she also clocked a 21.16 at the UVA-Texas dual meet last November.

Walsh also raced an “off” event, the 200 back, and went 1:51.42. That swim was only her third time ever swimming the event, and she dropped 0ver three seconds from her previous best time of 1:54.67 that was set in the 2022 rendition of the UVA-VT dual. In addition, her time also would have been just 0.27 seconds away from what it took to make the ‘A’ final at 2022 NCAAs, which is a testament to her untapped potential in 200-yard events (which she doesn’t seem at major meets to prioritize the sprints).

On the contrary, Alex Walsh took up sprint events today, despite the 200s being her strong suit. She clocked a 48.56 to win the 100 free, shaving 0.03 seconds off her personal best that was set at a dual meet last January. She also won the 100 fly by nearly two seconds, clocking a 51.91.

Another notable swimmer competing today was UVA freshman and South African Olympian Aimee Canny, who raced in her first-ever NCAA meet. She missed the first semester of the 2022-23 season to finish school in South Africa, and arrived at Virginia earlier this month.

Canny won the 200 free in a time of 1:46.10, was second in the 200 IM behind Douglass (2:00.95), and placed third in the 100 free (49.68). She comes in with converted best times of 22.08/47.99/1:43.79, and could potentially be one of Virginia’s biggest sprint freestyle forces.

Senior Ella Nelson took two event wins today, as she was first in both the 500 free (4:48.21) and 100 breast (1:00.85). That 100 breast time was a massive personal best for Nelson, who a two-time NCAA A-finalist in the 200 breast but doesn’t typically race the sprints. Prior to today, her fastest 100 breast time was over a second slower at 1:02.08.

Setting a new season-best today was Sam Baron, who clocked a 1:56.64 to win the 200 fly. That time is nearly two seconds faster than the 1:58.53 she swam at midseason invites, and is just end a second off her personal best of 1:55.66. Baron is a rookie for UVA, having competed her first two seasons with UCLA.

Freshman Emma Weber also posted a season-best of 2:11.69 to win the 200 breast, beating her midseasons time of 2:12.01.

Other event winners included Maddie Donohoe in the 1000 free (9:48.87) and Reilly Tiltmann in the 100 back (53.02).

Along with their dominant individual wins, Virginia also swept the relays. Abby Harter (50.76), Gretchen Walsh (46.99), Tiltmann (50.26), and Lexi Cuomo(49.15) won the 400 free relay in a 3:17.76, though Alex Walsh and Maxine Parker posted strong splits of 48.21 and 48.31 respectively on a separate relay team.

G. Walsh, A. Walsh, Cuomo (23.97) and Douglass (21.15) also posted a 1:35.08 to win the 200 medley relay. MeetMobile says that Gretchen Walsh split 24.95 and Alex Walsh split 25.01, but that is likely not accurate because on the livestream, Walsh clearly touched the wall with a sub-24 second time (the display clock does not stop for splits).

With the Virginia women racing exhibition in the event, Virginia Tech’s Morgan Miller took her team’s one official win, swimming 2:01.56 to touch the wall third in the 200 fly. 2022 NCAA ‘A’ finalist Emma Atkinson also posted a season-best of 1:54.58 in the 200 back, as she didn’t race the event at midseasons.

Virginia next competes in a tri-meet against NC State and UNC on Janurary 20/21, whereas Virginia Tech will race Penn State on January 14.