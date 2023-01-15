Canadian Junior Pan Pacs A-Finalist Lilly Daley Commits to Florida for 2023-24

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Elan “Lilly” Daley has announced her commitment to the University of Florida for 2023-24. She is the latest in a wave of Canadian swimmers making their way south to Gainesville. Currently, Florida boasts three Canadians (freshmen Eric Brown, Edward Fullum-Huot, Josh Liendo, a 2021 Olympian) on the men’s team and two (fifth-year Nina Kucheran and junior Mabel Zavaros) on the women’s. And Aidan Norman has recently announced his verbal commitment to the Gators for 2024-25. Daley wrote on social media:

“stoked to finally announce my verbal commitment to further my athletic & academic career at the University of Florida!!! thankful to my friends and family, especially my mum and my coaches for all their support. can’t wait to be baby gator!🐊💙🧡”

Daley is originally from Paget, Bermuda, and now lives in Toronto. She represented Bermuda internationally (as did her older brothers, Ethan and Elijah) but made a move to Team Canada in the spring of 2021. Swimming for Canada at last summer’s Junior Pan Pacific Championships, she became the fastest-ever age group swimmer from the CARIFTA region in the 200 free when she clocked a 2:00.52 in prelims. (A year earlier, at the 2021 Canadian Olympic Trials, she had been the first 15-17 swimmer from CARIFTA to go under 56 seconds in the 100 free with a time of 55.93.) Daley was an A-finalist in all three freestyle races she swam at Junior Pan Pacs, placing seventh in the 50 free (26.11), fifth in the 100 free (55.39), and sixth in the 200 free (2:00.87). She also earned a bronze medal leading off Canada’s 4×100 free relay (55.71) and clocked a 54.94 anchor on the end of their 4×100 medley relay.

This fall, she updated her SCM times in the 50/100/200/400 free, 50/100 breast, 50/100 fly, and 200 IM at the Age Group International and Ontario Junior International meets in November and December, respectively.

Best LCM times (converted):

50 free – 25.98 (22.68)

100 free – 55.39 (48.45)

100 free (relay) – 54.94 (48.05)

200 free – 2:00.52 (1:45.69)

100 fly – 1:01.48 (54.12)

Daley will be a member of the Gators’ stellar class of 2027 with #1 Bella Sims, #10 Julia Podkoscielny, #12 Michaela Mattes, #15 JoJo Ramey, “honorable mention” Grace Rainey, “best of the rest” Carly Meeting, Catie Choate, and Lainy Kruger, as well as Alex Mitchell and Melissa Cowen.

Her converted times would have put her in the B finals of the 100 and 200 free at the 2022 SEC Championships. It took 22.55 in the 50 free and 53.40 in the 100 fly to get seconds swims at the conference meet.

