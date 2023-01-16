Daily Swim Coach Workout #853

SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout series is a collection of workouts written by coaches from a variety of backgrounds. All daily swimming workouts have been written using Commit Swimming. The workouts themselves are not indicative of SwimSwam’s or Commit’s views on training. They strictly reflect the opinions of the author swim coach.

6 x 100 mod on 1:30 – 50 derek drill/50 swim

12 x 25 pressing drill on :40 ez

2:00

20 x 75 on 1:15 at 500 race pace fast

2:00

Maintenance kick set



6 x

3 x 75 work kick no board on back/side/front x 75 on 1:10

5 x 25 kick fast on :40 – 2 @ 10Y Sprint, 2 @ 15Y Sprint, 1 @ 25Y Sprint



2:00

8 x 25 sprint on :45

6 x 50 ez cool down

Pressing is u/w kick drill we use to incorporate the whole body while kicking off the walls



