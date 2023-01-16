Versatile Bradley Boyd (2023) Sends Verbal to Kentucky Wildcats

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Bradley Boyd, a senior at Hurricane High School in Hurricane, West Virginia, has announced his verbal commitment to the University of Kentucky for 2023-24.

“I’m proud to announce my athletic and academic commitment to the University of Kentucky!! I would also like to thank my coaches and family for helping me achieve this goal. I am extremely excited for this opportunity and adventure. Go Cats!!!!!”

Boyd swims free, fly, and IM and has been a top-three finisher in the 50-through-500 free and the 200 IM at the West Virginia High School State Championships during the first three years of his prep career. As a freshman, he won the 500 free free and was runner-up in the 200 free; in 2021, he placed second in the 50 free and third in the 100 free; last season, he was runner-up in both the 100 free (47.73) and 200 IM (1:56.39), clocking PBs in both events.

Boyd trains year-round with the club team WV Wild. Last spring, he went from high school championships to the West Virginia Short Course State Championships to the YMCA National Short Course Championships. At the LSC state meet, he placed second in the 50 free and third in the 200 free, 200 back, and 100 fly. Two weeks later, at YNats, he competed in the 50/100/200 free and 200 back and lowered his PBs in all but the 200 free. He also swam the 100 back, 100 fly, 200 IM, and 400 IM in time trials and picked up new times in the 50/100 back, 100 fly, and 400 IM.

He also had a strong long course season, earning lifetime bests in the 50/100/200 free, 100/200 back, and 200 IM at West Virginia LSC Long Course Championships. Three weeks later, he improved his PBs in the 50 free (24.76), 100 free (54.24), 200 free (1:59.46), and 100 fly (58.22) at Geneva Futures.

Most recently, Boyd lowered his best SCY times in the 100/200 back and 100 fly at the Club Mountaineer Speedo Winter Invite, where he placed 12th in the 50 free, 8th in the 100 free, 4th in the 200 free, 7th in the 100 back, 2nd in the 200 back, 3rd in the 100 fly, and 2nd in the 200 IM.

Best SCY times:

200 back – 1:51.47

50 free – 21.60

100 free – 47.22

200 free – 1:43.90

100 fly – 51.69

200 IM – 1:56.39

400 IM – 4:07.39

Boyd will join the Kentucky class of 2027 with AJ Abram, Lance Johnson, Aaron Gasiewicz, and Joshua Fisher.

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected] .

About the Fitter and Faster Swim Tour

Fitter & Faster Swim Camps feature the most innovative teaching platforms for competitive swimmers of all levels. Camps are produced year-round throughout the USA and Canada. All camps are led by elite swimmers and coaches. Visit fitterandfaster.com to find or request a swim camp near you.

FFT SOCIAL

Instagram – @fitterandfasterswimtour

Facebook – @fitterandfastertour

Twitter – @fitterandfaster

FFT is a SwimSwam partner.