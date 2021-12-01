US Open-Qualifying Breaststroker Lance Johnson Verbally Commits to Kentucky

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Lance Johnson, who hails from Pewaukee, Wisconsin, has made a verbal commitment to the University of Kentucky for the 2023-24 school year.

“The moment I stepped foot on campus I knew i would be such great fit for the team and its environment”

Johnson is a junior at Arrowhead High School. He does his club swimming with Waukesha Express Swim Team and specializes mainly in breaststroke and IM. At the 2021 WIAA High School Boys Division 1 State Championship, he came in third in both the 200 IM (1:53.29) and 100 breast (56.29). He also swam breast (25.53) on the third-place 200 medley relay and led off (21.62) the sixth-place 200 free relay. He recently improved in all his top events at the Midwest Challenge hosted by Iowa Flyers. There, he came in third in the 100/200 breast and was runner-up in the 400 IM. He also came in third in prelims of the 200 IM, and pulled in new PBs in all four events.

Johnson competed at NCSA Summer Championships in August and clocked lifetime bests in the LCM 50 free (25.03), 50 breast (30.07), 100 breast (1:05.16), 200 breast (2:21.96), and 200 IM (2:10.23).

Best SCY times:

200 breast – 1:59.39

100 breast – 55.12

50 breast – 25.91

400 IM – 3:55.35

200 IM – 1:52.48

Johnson will begin his Kentucky career with class of 2027 verbal commits Isaac Fleig and Joshua Fisher.

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected] .

About the Fitter and Faster Swim Tour

Fitter & Faster Swim Camps feature the most innovative teaching platforms for competitive swimmers of all levels. Camps are produced year-round throughout the USA and Canada. All camps are led by elite swimmers and coaches. Visit fitterandfaster.com to find or request a swim camp near you.

FFT SOCIAL

Instagram – @fitterandfasterswimtour

Facebook – @fitterandfastertour

Twitter – @fitterandfaster

FFT is a SwimSwam partner.