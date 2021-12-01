Hugo Gonzalez Leads Spanish Roster For Abu Dhabi

The Royal Spanish Swimming Federation (RFEN) has announced its roster for this month’s Short Course World Championships in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.

Catalina Corró, María de Valdés, Jimena Pérez, Jessica Vall, Hugo González and Nico García have been included on the six person-strong roster for Spain, with the competition beginning on December 16th.

Returning to represent the nation from also having competed at the 2018 edition of the championships are Corró, Vall, Gonzalez and Perez. Veterans to the tune of Joan Lluis Pons Ramona and Lidon Muñoz have not carried over from Hangzhou, China to now this year’s competition.

In 2018, the nation of Spain came away medal-less at the competition, just as it had two years earlier in 2016. The small squad will need to step things up in order to land a swimmer on the podium.

Gonzalez looks to be a top prospect in a few events, including the men’s 200m back. Just days ago the Cal swimmer posted a time of 1:50.22, good enough to rank him as the 4th best performer worldwide this season.