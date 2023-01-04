Watch: Michael Andrew Goes Behind The Scenes At SC Worlds In Latest Vlog

In his latest vlog, Michael Andrew takes us behind the scenes of his last few days of preparation at the 2022 Short Course World Championships, held last month in Melbourne, Australia.

Andrew opens his video with a mini facility tour showing Team USA’s team area, the media zone, the athlete staging area, and the competition and training pools. He goes on to discuss what his pre-meet prep includes in the the last few days before competition. He takes viewers to a Team USA practice, and then talks about recovery and what he does to prepare himself for the later finals sessions and his busy schedule.

Andrew’s highest individual finish at SC Worlds was 5th in the 50m breaststroke and 100 IM, where he swam a 25.92 and 51.47, respectively. For relays, he was a member of the American record-setting men’s 4x50m medley relay which took silver and the mixed 4x50m freestyle relay which took 4th.

He also swam the 100m fly (51.93) and 100m breast (58.22), where he finished 30th and 25th. He opted to just swim the 50 free in prelims where he clocked a 21.02, but scratched out of it after that. In the 50 fly, he advanced to semis to take 14th with a 22.47.

WATCH THE VLOG BELOW