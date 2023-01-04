Europe Will Roll Out a New U23 Swimming Championship in 2023

European swimming is about to look a lot more like other European sports thanks to the rollout of a new European U23 Swimming Championship from August 10-13, 2023. The initial version of this meet will be held at the National Aquatic Centre at the Sport Ireland Campus.

In many other sports, Europe commonly holds multiple age championships rather than just a binary junior/open split. In soccer (association football), for example, UEFA hosts championships for Under-17, Under-19, and Under-21 age groups for men and Under-19 and Under-17 for women.

LEN itself splits the age groups up further in other sports as well – like water polo, where in 2023 they will host U17 and U15 championships.

LEN has not responded to multiple requests about age eligibility for the event, which is not always as straight forward as it might seem. Some sports lock an athlete’s age at the start of the qualification period, while others lock it at the start of competition or the end of the year.

Extrapolating from other LEN swimming events, though, implies that athletes will have to be 22-or-younger on December 31, 2023 to be eligible. In other words: born in 2001-or-later, which aligns with the athletes who are being touted by organizers.

The lack of this kind of intermediate championship historically is related to the fact that for most of swimming’s history, athletes have peaked by their 23rd birthday. A change in that trend, with more athletes breaking through later, gives some value to these championships – though we’ll have to see who actually arrives.

Among the swimmers eligible for the meet are Daniel Wiffen (b. 2001) of the hosts Ireland, who is the newest European Record breaker. World Record holders David Popovici of Romania, Benedetta Pilato of Italy, and Thomas Ceccon of Italy are also eligible.

There seems to still be a lot of mystery about this meet. Besides the usually-responsive LEN not responding to email requests for more information, the high-level European coaches that SwimSwam has spoken with also don’t know much about the championship beyond the brief mention in a LEN press release.

This is the most visible new initiative in the first year of LEN’s new direction under Antonio da Silva, who replaced the now-suspended Paolo Barelli last year. The organization touted a “reshaped and transparent bidding process” for the 2023 age group events.

2022 LEN European Swimming Championships Calendar

European Junior Championships – July 4-9, 2023 – Belgrade, Serbia

European U23 Championships – August 10-13 – Dublin, Ireland

European Short Course Swimming Championships – December 5-10 – Bucharest, Romania

The Sport Ireland National Aquatic Centre is one of the world’s largest indoor aquatic centers. It includes a 10-lane, 50-meter competition pool, a 25-meter diving and warmup pool, and seating for 2,500 spectators.