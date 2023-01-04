How To Watch the Top-25 NCAA Division I Teams: 1/4-1/10

NCAA dual meets are back in full force this week as many teams return from their winter breaks. A few of SwimSwam’s Top-25 ranked teams are in action this weekend for the first time since their midseason invites.

Some meets to keep an eye on this week are Auburn hosting Texas A&M in an SEC match-up, while LSU is set to host Florida State later in the week. Mizzou also has a big week, as they host Louisville and Tennessee in back to back dual meets. Due to SEC roster rules, Tennessee will split their squad and send part of their team to the tri-meet with Queens and Virginia Tech.

Below is a list of livestream links (if available) and how to find live results to keep up with the top-25 teams who are competing this weekend. If we missed any, please provide a link in the comments below.

A full list of Division I meets going on this weekend can be found here.

Rankings are from the October Power Ranking edition and are listed men/women.

#21/#24 Auburn vs. #17/– Texas A&M

January 4, 2pm (CT)

Men and women

Watch

Live Results or MeetMobile

–/#21 Miami vs. Boston College vs. SMU

January 4, 2pm (ET)

Men and women

Live Results: MeetMobile

#17/– Texas A&M vs. Georgia Tech vs. SCAD

January 6, 11am (ET)

Men and women

Watch

Live Results: MeetMobile

#15/#6 Louisville vs. Mizzou

January 6, 12pm (CT)

Men and women

Watch

Live Results: MeetMobile

–/#12 USC vs. UNLV

January 7, 11am (PT)

Men and women

Live Results: MeetMobile

#16/#18 LSU vs. Florida State

January 7, 10am (CT)

Men and women

Live Results: MeetMobile

#21/#24 Auburn vs. Georgia Tech

January 7, 11am (ET)

Men and women

Watch

Live Results

#13/#8 Tennessee vs. Mizzou

January 7, 10am (CT)

Men and women

Watch

Live Results: MeetMobile

–/#20 Northwestern vs. Miami Ohio

January 7, 11am (CT)

Men and women

Live Results: MeetMobile

#13/#8 Tennessee vs. Queens vs. #10/#22 Virginia Tech