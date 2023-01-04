How To Watch the Top-25 NCAA Division I Teams: 1/4-1/10

NCAA dual meets are back in full force this week as many teams return from their winter breaks. A few of SwimSwam’s Top-25 ranked teams are in action this weekend for the first time since their midseason invites.
Some meets to keep an eye on this week are Auburn hosting Texas A&M in an SEC match-up, while LSU is set to host Florida State later in the week. Mizzou also has a big week, as they host Louisville and Tennessee in back to back dual meets. Due to SEC roster rules, Tennessee will split their squad and send part of their team to the tri-meet with Queens and Virginia Tech.
Below is a list of livestream links (if available) and how to find live results to keep up with the top-25 teams who are competing this weekend. If we missed any, please provide a link in the comments below.
A full list of Division I meets going on this weekend can be found here.
Rankings are from the October Power Ranking edition and are listed men/women.
#21/#24 Auburn vs. #17/– Texas A&M
- January 4, 2pm (CT)
- Men and women
- Watch
- Live Results or MeetMobile
–/#21 Miami vs. Boston College vs. SMU
- January 4, 2pm (ET)
- Men and women
- Live Results: MeetMobile
#17/– Texas A&M vs. Georgia Tech vs. SCAD
- January 6, 11am (ET)
- Men and women
- Watch
- Live Results: MeetMobile
#15/#6 Louisville vs. Mizzou
- January 6, 12pm (CT)
- Men and women
- Watch
- Live Results: MeetMobile
–/#12 USC vs. UNLV
- January 7, 11am (PT)
- Men and women
- Live Results: MeetMobile
#16/#18 LSU vs. Florida State
- January 7, 10am (CT)
- Men and women
- Live Results: MeetMobile
#21/#24 Auburn vs. Georgia Tech
- January 7, 11am (ET)
- Men and women
- Watch
- Live Results
#13/#8 Tennessee vs. Mizzou
- January 7, 10am (CT)
- Men and women
- Watch
- Live Results: MeetMobile
–/#20 Northwestern vs. Miami Ohio
- January 7, 11am (CT)
- Men and women
- Live Results: MeetMobile
#13/#8 Tennessee vs. Queens vs. #10/#22 Virginia Tech
- January 7, 11am (ET)
- Men and women
- Live Results