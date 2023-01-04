College Swimming Weekly Preview: Jan. 4-10, 2023

The first full week of the 2023 part of the NCAA swimming season is here. Things really pick back up this week as teams take on meets again after a tough week(s) of winter training. Who will throw down the top times of the new year?

Missouri will compete in two meets this week on back-to-back days. First, they will take on Louisville before hosting Tennessee the next day. Due to SEC roster limits, Tennessee will be splitting up their team (noted by “Split Squad” in the table) and will send some of the team to Missouri and some of the team to the tri-meet against Queens and Virginia Tech.

Highlighting the meet of Tennessee at Missouri will be a showdown between Tennessee sophomore Jordan Crooks and Mizzou freshman Clement Secchi. Although Secchi’s best event is the 200 fly, the two have the potential to meet up in the 50 free and 100 fly. Crooks posted the fastest 100 fly in the NCAA so far this season.