College Swimming Weekly Preview: Jan. 4-10, 2023

The first full week of the 2023 part of the NCAA swimming season is here. Things really pick back up this week as teams take on meets again after a tough week(s) of winter training. Who will throw down the top times of the new year?
Missouri will compete in two meets this week on back-to-back days. First, they will take on Louisville before hosting Tennessee the next day. Due to SEC roster limits, Tennessee will be splitting up their team (noted by “Split Squad” in the table) and will send some of the team to Missouri and some of the team to the tri-meet against Queens and Virginia Tech.
Highlighting the meet of Tennessee at Missouri will be a showdown between Tennessee sophomore Jordan Crooks and Mizzou freshman Clement Secchi. Although Secchi’s best event is the 200 fly, the two have the potential to meet up in the 50 free and 100 fly. Crooks posted the fastest 100 fly in the NCAA so far this season.
|Meet
|Date
|Men
|Women
|Auburn vs. Texas A&M
|1/4
|X
|X
|Boston College vs. Miami vs. SMU
|1/4
|X
|X
|SMU vs. Miami (Diving Only)
|1/4
|X
|X
|San Diego State vs. Cal State East Bay vs. Incarnate Word
|1/5
|X
|FGCU vs. Eastern Michigan
|1/5
|X
|BYU vs. Denver
|1/6
|X
|X
|Texas A&M vs. Georgia Tech
|1/6
|X
|X
|Georgia Tech vs. SCAD
|1/6
|X
|X
|Louisville vs. Mizzou
|1/6
|X
|X
|Hawaii vs. TCU vs. Air Force
|1/6
|X
|Air Force vs. Hawaii
|1/6
|X
|Cal Baptist vs. Claremont-Mudd-Scripps
|1/6
|X
|X
|Cleveland State v. Southern Indiana
|1/6
|X
|X
|UCLA vs. UCSD
|1/7
|X
|UNLV vs. USC
|1/7
|X
|X
|LSU vs. Florida State
|1/7
|X
|X
|Auburn vs. Georgia Tech
|1/7
|X
|X
|South Carolina vs. UNCW
|1/7
|X
|X
|Tri-Meet Tennessee (Split squad) vs. Queens vs Virginia Tech
|1/7
|X
|X
|Tennessee (Split Squad) vs. Missouri
|1/7
|X
|X
|Purdue vs. Illinois
|1/7
|X
|Northwestern vs. Miami (Ohio)
|1/7
|X
|X
|Dartmouth vs. Bates
|1/7
|X
|X
|Princeton vs. La Salle
|1/7
|X
|X
|Navy v. Towson
|1/7
|X
|X
|Duquesne vs Youngstown State
|1/7
|X
|Duquesne vs Niagara
|1/7
|X
|UMass vs Bryant
|1/7
|X
|X
|Liberty vs. East Carolina
|1/7
|X
|Drexel vs Delaware
|1/7
|X
|X
|Wyoming vs. Denver
|1/7
|X
|X
|Idaho vs. New Mexico State vs. Grand Canyon
|1/7
|X
|NAU vs. Colorado State vs. North Texas
|1/7
|X
|CSUB vs. Cal Poly
|1/7
|X
|X
|Cal Baptist vs. Incarnate Word vs. San Diego vs. Loyola Marymount
|1/7
|X
|X
|Lewis vs. Eastern Illinois
|1/7
|X
|X
|Saint Peter’s v. Farleigh Dickinson
|1/7
|X
|X
|UNC Asheville vs Gardner-Webb
|1/7
|X
|Pacific Lutheran vs Seattle
|1/7
|X
|X
|Campbell vs UNCW
|1/8
|X
|Hawaii vs. Fresno State
|1/8
|X
|Cornell vs. Yale (diving)
|1/10
|X
|X
|BU vs. Colgate
|1/10
|X
|X
|Puget Sound vs Seattle
|1/10
|X
|X
|Georgia Diving Invite (Georgia, South Carolina, Tennessee
|1/3 – 1/5
|X
|X
|Utah vs. Colorado Mesa
|1/6 – 1/7
|X
|X
|Utah Diving Invite (Utah, BYU
|1/6 – 1/7
|X
|X
Mizzou could honestly pull the upset against half of Tennesee’s squad. They have an underrated, well-coached team IMO that always finds a way to grind out some points at NCs regardless of their roster talent