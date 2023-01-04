Two Pool Records Fall as Wisconsin Storms Past UCSD in La Jolla (Men’s & Women’s Dual)

UCSD vs WISCONSIN (MEN’S & WOMEN’S DUAL)

Friday, December 30, 2022

La Jolla, CA

SCY (25 yards)

Results

TEAM SCORES

MEN

Wisconsin – 189 UCSD – 73

WOMEN

Wisconsin – 162 UCSD – 99

The UCSD Tritons hosted the Wisconsin Badgers for a dual meet this past Friday, wherein the Badgers won decisively in both the men’s and women’s meets.

Though they lost in lopsided fashion, UCSD showed flashes against the Power Five opponent, including coming out and winning the first race of the day: the women’s 200 medley relay. Jordan Phillips (26.53), Katja Pavicevic (28.38), Miranda Renner (24.92), and Tina Reuter (22.84) teamed up for a 1:42.67, touching out UCSD (1:42.77).

Wisconsin’s Abby Carlson won the women’s 500 free in 4:50.90, setting a new Pool Record. She put together a well-swum race, going 2:24.54 on the first 250 of the race then coming home in 2:26.36. Carlson then went on to win the women’s 100 free, clocking a 50.77. It was a 1-2-3 punch by Wisconsin in the event, with Blair Stoneburg taking second in 51.05 and Sophie Fiske touching third with a 53.30.

Carlson and Fiske then teamed up to help Wisconsin to victory in the women’s 200 free relay. Fiske went third, splitting 23.72, while Carlson anchored in 23.19. Abby Wanezek led the team off in 24.23 and Phoebe Bacon went second with a 23.75. The team combined for a 1:34.89, beating out UCSD by 0.32 seconds. Interestingly, Stoneburg was on Wisconsin’s ‘B’ relay, where she split 23.26, which was the second-fastest time from a Badger in the event.

In addition to her second-place finish in the 100 free, Stoneburg won the women’s 200 free by over three seconds, swimming a 1:50.20.

UCSD’s Katja Pavicevic was excellent for the Tritons winning both the women’s 50 breast and 100 breast. In the 50 breast, Pavicevic swim a 29.36, breaking the Pool Record with the performance. She then went on to swim a 1:02.79 to win the women’s 100 breast, swimming the fastest split in the field on both 50s.

Wisconsin’s Andrew Benson was a top performer in the men’s meet, winning the men’s 100 IM and 100 free. He won by a large margin in the 100 IM, swimming a 49.56 to touch first by exactly two seconds. Benson got out to a huge early lead thanks to a speedy 22.72 on the first 50. He then went on to win the 100 free in 45.66, again winning comfortably. Once again, Benson got out to an early lead, then expanded that lead through the back half.

UCSD’s Andrija Petkovic won the men’s 200 free by a massive margin, speeding to a 1:37.97. He was out quick, splitting 47.56 on the first 100 then coming home in 50.41. He touched first by four seconds. Petkovic also won the men’s 50 back with a 23.40.

OTHER EVENT WINNERS