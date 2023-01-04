Winter Juniors A-finalist Brasen Walker Makes Verbal Commitment to NC State

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Brasen Walker , a 6’2” 200-pound breaststroker from Angier, North Carolina, announced in November his verbal commitment to North Carolina State University for the 2024-25 school year and beyond.

“NC State has been my dream school since I started swimming. They have a phenomenal swim team, and I am from North Carolina. I look forward to helping NC State bring a National Championship home to the state of North Carolina!!”

Walker is in the class of 2024 at the online Citizens High School; he swims year-round with Raleigh Swim Association and is a Summer Nationals qualifier in the 100 breast and a U.S. Open qualifier in the 200 breast. He was an A-finalist in both events at 2022 Winter Juniors East, where he placed third in the 100 (54.00) and eighth in the 200 (1:58.87). His slightly faster times in prelims were PBs in both distances (53.74/1:58.03). Last summer he competed at Speedo Junior Nationals in the same two events, clocking PBs of 1:02.74/2:20.03 and placing eighth in the 100 breast. Those were significant improvements on his previous best times, which he had swum two weeks earlier at the North Carolina LSC Long Course State Championships. There, he won the 100 breast (1:03.70) and came in third in the 200 breast (2:22.55).

Walker will be a great addition to the Wolfpack’s class of 2028 –which has also received verbals from #11 Nolan Dunkel, #12 Matt Marsteiner, and Simon Bermudez– with breaststroke times that would already make C finals at the ACC Championships. He still has a good year-and-a-half to develop his third event, and he competed in the 50/100 free, 100 back, 100 fly, and 200 IM at various meets throughout the summer.

Best SCY times:

100 breast – 53.74

200 breast – 1:58.03

