200 Medley Relay Moved To Day 1 At NCAAs, Timed Final Relays Remain

Relays at the Division I NCAA Championships will remain timed finals in 2022, and the 200 medley relay has been moved up to the opening night of competition.
The news was announced by the CSCAA in its weekly newsletter on Monday, noting the changes are specifically related to Division I.
Timed final relays came into effect last season in light of the pandemic in an effort to mitigate the number of swimmers crowded behind the blocks for each race. 2021 NCAA relays also featured one empty lane between each team—it hasn’t been announced whether or not that will be back this season.
In a poll after the championships, 48.9 percent of SwimSwam readers said they actually preferred timed final relays (compared to 40 percent saying they were worse and 10 percent saying it was the same).
As for the schedule change, the 200 medley relay moves to Wednesday night, along with the 800 free relay (like it is at most conference championship meets), which clears up the schedule a little bit during the rest of the meet and allows there to be just one relay per day for the remaining three days.
NEW NCAA RELAY SCHEDULE
Wednesday Night
- 200 medley relay
- 800 free relay
Thursday
- 200 free relay
Friday
- 400 medley relay
Saturday
- 400 free relay
The 200 medley relay has taken place at the end of the third day of competition (Friday) at NCAAs for the last six seasons, and before that it was at the start of Day 3 and the 800 free relay was at the end. The 800 free relay was moved to Wednesday night prior to the 2015-16 campaign.
The schedule move also allows the 400 medley relay to move from Thursday to Friday, meaning the 200 free relay will likely be held at the end of Day 2 finals as opposed to the beginning (because the 400 medley relay used to be at the end). That has not been confirmed, however.
Love it
Will be interesting to see if UVA has Alex Walsh on 800 relay or the medley now
1) She could do both still
2) But she’s way more valuable in the 2free. With Madden and Valls graduated, that relay is a little bit thin. Ella Nelson is a lock (she split 1:43 last year) — but after after, it’s wide open. I think AWalsh is a lock for 4×200. In the medley, they could easily do Cuomo fly and Douglass free if they want to go GWalsh leadoff. Or Tiltmann lead off (she was 50.4 100 back last year!) with Douglass Fly and GWalsh anchor. I don’t see them using AWalsh on 200MR
I guess. I think they’ll use her in the free also. She can swim almost anything lol
Dislike. I think doing this makes the relay choice more straightforward where teams will generally choose between the 800 and the 200 medley, whereas before the choice could be any of the 5 relays. I also think this will make the 800 slower as it becomes the 2nd race for a bunch of people, which will blunt the increase in how much faster that event has gotten since it changed to be on its only day.
It will also make the 400 medley slower, as almost every stroke specialist will have 4 100s of their stroke that day.
usually… the people who swim the medley arent people who swim the 800, and vice versa. i think this is a good change. some people may be in a pickle, but you need to pick 4 relays anyway.
That 400 medley on the same day as 100s of stroke is the only bummer I see with it, but it is only 3 100s of stroke because timed finals relays (assuming those stay long term).
I feel like there’s generally not a huge amount of carryover between 200 MR and 800 FR though. At least, less than any other pair of relays.
With timed finals for relays, the 100 strokers will only have 3 repeat swims (admittedly still a lot) and not 4.
I know 400 FR might be the prominent event to keep at the end of the meet, but swapping that with the 400MR would’ve made this a lot easier I’d think
It would be a crime to keep 4 relays per heat
I can’t imagine they would still do that. We’ve been running full blown regular meets for months now.
It will hurt the 400 MR… but 200 FR could be more interesting since nowadays it seems like more guys are straddling the 50 and 500; it’d be easier this way than hopping out of the relay and trying to race 500 finals. Maybe it’s only an issue for the Smiths and the Kiblers.
But it even seems like Kibler is going 50 over the 500 for this season.
I love this!
Could the Alabama men and women both earn an NCAA relay title on opening night?
The Bama men have won it twice in recent history. And both Matt Menke and Rhyan White could be out in front early on, giving clean water to breaststrokers Avery Wiseman and Derek Maas 👍
It’s certainly within the realm of reason. The men’s 200 medley is wide open this season. Coming into the year, I would’ve said the women were one leg short, but Avery Wiseman’s results so far indicate differently. NC State and Virginia 200 medley relays are incredible on the women’s side, though, so that will be the tougher challenge.
Boooo