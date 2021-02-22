NCAA Confirms Dramatic Changes to D1 Swimming & Diving Championships for 2021

The NCAA has released its COVID-19 Meet Operations Guidelines for the 2020-2021 Division I Swimming & Diving Championships.

The biggest news is that the relay events will be swum as timed finals with one empty lane between each relay in an attempt to mitigate the number of swimmers crowded behind the blocks for each race.

While it’s possible that the challenges prevented by COVID-19 will reduce the number of relays at the NCAA Championships, there are typically between 20 and 24 qualified relays per event at the NCAA Championships, which means 5 or 6 heats of competition.

Since the proposal was initially reported by SwimSwam here, many college coaches have spoken up in favor of the plan as it reduces the load on top swimmers, who historically have had as many as 14 swims over 7 sessions of competition.

The change will also even the field against the top teams that have enough depth to put relays into the A final without using all of their best swimmers.

The 800 free relay is traditionally raced as a timed final on the meet’s first day, with other races being swum as prelims-finals events.

The NCAA in making the announcement of changes also confirmed that all sessions, including prelims, will be streamed on ESPN3.

Other big changes due to COVID: