Kaylee Hamblin Sweeps Breaststrokes, Matthew Lucky and Brasen Walker Snag PRs

2021 NC SENIOR CHAMPIONSHIPS

  • February 18-21, 2021
  • Huntersville, NC
  • Short course yards (SCY)
  • Results – Meet Mobile

At the North Carolina Senior Championships over the weekend, Mecklenburg Swimming Association’s Kaylee Hamblin impressed with wins in both breaststrokes.

Hamblin, an NC State commit, dropped a 1:01.13 in the 100 breast and a 2:13.54 in the 200 breast, winning both easily. A couple of weeks ago, Hamblin won the 100 breast title at the 2021 North Carolina HS 3A State Championships, logging a lifetime best 1:00.35.

On the boys’ side, 16-year-old Matthew Lucky of Sailfish Aquatics picked up three victories. He took the breaststroke events with ease, just off of bests with a 55.28 in the 100 and a 2:00.40 in the 200. Lucky was also the 200 IM winner, going 1:49.52, while he was runner-up in the 100 fly (49.20) and 400 IM (3:56.85), going lifetime bests in those last two events.

Behind Lucky in the 200 breast was 15-year-old Brasen Walker of Raleigh Swimming Association, going a lifetime best 2:03.78, erasing his old best of 2:06.33 from November– he was back at 2:13.80 pre-pandemic. Walker was also 57.60 in the 100 breast, beating his old best of 58.31 and breaking a minute for just the second time ever.

OTHER NOTABLE SWIMS

  • Ohio State commit Teresa Ivan of Mecklenburg Swim Association won the 50 free (22.83), 200 free (1:51.02) and 100 back (56.00).
  • UNC alumna Zhada Fields, training with Club Kick Start, won the 100 fly (53.80) in a lifetime best. Her old best was a 54.19 from November, and before that she was 54.24 while at UNC in 2017. She also took the 100 free (49.77).
  • SwimMAC’s Baylor Nelson, a Texas A&M commit, only raced the 100 free this weekend. He got the win, going a lifetime best 44.94. He hasn’t focused on this race much, and his old best was a 48.51.
  • Logan Zucker of SwimMAC, a Michigan commit, destroyed his old best in the 200 back. Coming into the meet with a 1:54.26, he slammed down a 1:47.52 for the win.
  • Another SwimMAC swimmer, Grace Rainey, picked up the 200 fly win at 2:01.26. It was her first time under 2:05.

