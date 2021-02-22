Kaylee Hamblin Sweeps Breaststrokes, Matthew Lucky and Brasen Walker Snag PRs

2021 NC SENIOR CHAMPIONSHIPS

February 18-21, 2021

Huntersville, NC

Short course yards (SCY)

Results – Meet Mobile

At the North Carolina Senior Championships over the weekend, Mecklenburg Swimming Association’s Kaylee Hamblin impressed with wins in both breaststrokes.

Hamblin, an NC State commit, dropped a 1:01.13 in the 100 breast and a 2:13.54 in the 200 breast, winning both easily. A couple of weeks ago, Hamblin won the 100 breast title at the 2021 North Carolina HS 3A State Championships, logging a lifetime best 1:00.35.

On the boys’ side, 16-year-old Matthew Lucky of Sailfish Aquatics picked up three victories. He took the breaststroke events with ease, just off of bests with a 55.28 in the 100 and a 2:00.40 in the 200. Lucky was also the 200 IM winner, going 1:49.52, while he was runner-up in the 100 fly (49.20) and 400 IM (3:56.85), going lifetime bests in those last two events.

Behind Lucky in the 200 breast was 15-year-old Brasen Walker of Raleigh Swimming Association, going a lifetime best 2:03.78, erasing his old best of 2:06.33 from November– he was back at 2:13.80 pre-pandemic. Walker was also 57.60 in the 100 breast, beating his old best of 58.31 and breaking a minute for just the second time ever.

OTHER NOTABLE SWIMS