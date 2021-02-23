Mason Turner Breaks Iowa LSC Record in 13-14 200 Yard Back

2021 Iowa LSC Age Group Championships

February 19-21, 2021

Short Course Yards (25 yards)

Wellmark YMCA, Des Moines, Iowa

Results on Meet Mobile: 2021 ISI Short Course Age Group Championships

Central Iowa Aquatics came away with the combined team title at this weekend’s Iowa Swimming LSC Championships in Des Moines, defending their title from last year’s meet.

CIA won the boys’ team title while Greater Des Moines won the girls’ title.

Combined Final Team Standings:

Central Iowa Aquatics – 2,659.5 Greater Des Moines YMCA – 2,442.5 Iowa Flyers Swim Club – 1,502.5 Ames Cyclones Aquatics Club – 1,208 Piranhas Swim Club – 1,016.5

The highlight swim of the weekend came from Mason Turner who is swimming unattached as part of the Eastern Iowa Swimming Federation.

Turner won 7 total races on the weekend, highlighted by a 1:51.35 in the 200 yard back. He previously set the record at the North Carolina Swimming Winter 18 & Under Champs in 1:52.78 last December, part of the USA Swimming 18 & Under Championships program.

In total, he’s taken almost two seconds off the old record that was set by I-Fly’s Forrest Frazier in 2016 at 1:53.25. Frazier, currently a freshman at Cal, is one of the best male swimmers to ever come out of the state of Iowa.

That swim is Turner’s 12th Iowa LSC Record in short course across all age groups.

Turner also came within two-tenths of a second of Frazier’s Iowa Record in the 100 back, swimming 51.84.

Across 9 timed-finals swims in 3 days Turner swam 9 lifetime bests. His other results:

50 free – 22.57 (3rd place – .57 second drop)

200 back – 1:51.35 (1st place – 1.43 second drop)

100 fly – 51.84 (1st place – 1.83 second drop)

200 free – 1:42.70 (1st place – 1.06 second drop)

100 breast – 1:04.44 (2nd place – 5.01 second drop)

100 back – 51.84 (1st place – 1.25 second drop)

200 breast – 2:14.61 (1st place – 13.17 second drop)

100 free – 48.16 (1st place – .30 second drop)

200 IM – 1:57.12 (1st place – 1.00 second drop)

Megan Oesting was the head coach of the Eastern Iowa Swimming Federation until late last year, when she left to take over as the head coach of North Carolina super-club SwimMAC Carolina.

Other Higlights from the meet: