SwimMAC Carolina Names Megan Oesting New Head Coach

Megan Oesting is the new head coach of SwimMAC Carolina, the club announced Friday. The move will be effective immediately.

Oesting previously served as the Eastern Iowa Swim Federation head coach, leading her swimmers to over 40 Iowa state records over the last four years.

“Megan has a track record of excellence throughout her career,” said SwimMAC Head Coach Search Committee Chairman and Board Member Mark Wimberly. “She sets high standards and has demonstrated her ability to unite coaches, swimmers, and parents, through her personal approach.”

Back in August, SwimMAC head coach Terry Fritch announced his resignation after just over three years on the job. Eric Lane was named the active head coach effective August 19. Fritch had taken over for David Marsh in February of 2017.

Oesting, a former All-American swimmer at UCLA, was also the head coach of the 2019 USA Swimming Southern Zone Select Camp in Louisville, KY and she was an assistant at the 2018 USA Swimming National Girls Select Camp in Colorado Springs.

More recently, Oesting was named the 2019 American Swimming Coaches Association’s Fitter and Faster Age Group Coach of the Year and, in 2020, was named to serve on the ASCA Board of Directors.

“We are very thrilled for the opportunity to have Coach Megan lead SwimMAC,” said SwimMAC Board President James Meacham. “Through her innovations she is maximizing swimmers’ instructional engagement, she is a fierce competitor, an excellent leader and a passionate advocate for swimming, we are honored she will call MAC home.”