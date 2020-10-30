The First 100 Verbal Commitments from the High School Class of 2022

We are still two weeks away from Early Signing Day for the class of 2021, yet we have already written over 100 articles on verbal commitments from the high school class of 2022. With the changes to the recruiting schedule instituted by the NCAA over the last several years, prospective student-athletes are making verbal commitments much earlier than in years past. In normal years, students are now able to take official visits to campuses beginning in September of their junior year. To be sure, the recruiting in 2020 has been upended by the coronavirus pandemic. The NCAA first declared a recruiting dead in March, prohibiting all in-person recruiting meetings between high school student-athletes and coaches, including campus visits and meetings between athletes and coaches elsewhere. They have since extended the dead period several times; it now runs through January 1, 2021. Nevertheless, swimmers and divers have been able to get to know coaches and future teammates via video calls and, even without physical visits to see the campuses, have made their verbal commitments even earlier than in the past.

With 106 names in our database so far, we have written about 11 of the girls and six of the boys from our Way Too Early lists of top-20 recruits from the class of 2022.

You can read more about these athletes here:

Here are all the colleges that have received early pledges:

2022 Verbal Commitments (M&W combined)

Alabama – 5

Arizona – 1

Arizona State – 5

Army West Point – 1

Auburn – 7

Duke – 2

Florida – 7

Florida State – 7

Georgia – 2

Georgia Tech – 1

Indiana – 7

Kentucky – 3

Liberty – 1

Louisville – 6

LSU – 1

Miami (OH) – 1

Michigan – 5

Missouri – 1

NC State – 7

North Carolina – 2

Northwestern – 1

Notre Dame – 4

Ohio State – 2

Tennessee – 4

Texas – 1

UCLA – 3

USC – 2

Virginia – 9

Virginia Tech – 5

Wisconsin – 3

Below you will find all the articles we have published to date about verbal commitments from the high school class of 2022. As always, you can sort by club team, college, conference, home state, school, LSC, etc. We are updating the database constantly, so remember to refresh it regularly.

