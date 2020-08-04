Terry Fritch Steps Down, Eric Lane Named Acting Head Coach of SwimMAC Carolina

SwimMAC Carolina announced Tuesday the resignation of head coach Terry Fritch and the promotion of Eric Lane to acting head coach effective August 19.

Fritch has been the club’s head coach since February of 2017 when he took over for David Marsh, and has been with the club in some capacity for 17 years.

“We appreciate his 17 years of dedication to SwimMAC Carolina, including his last four years serving as head coach, and the improvements he made in both our competitive and learn-to-swim programs,” the club said in a press release.

“During this period, SwimMAC athletes regularly achieved top finishes across all levels of the club, and our swim school and development programs taught thousands of children to learn to swim.”

Prior to Tuesday’s announcement, Lane’s role with the club was as the Director of Competitive Swimming Curriculum and Coaching Development.

“Eric is well-prepared for this new assignment,” the club said. “He brings valuable perspectives to further development and mentoring of coaches as we seek to advance a culture and a program that is centered on excellence in instruction. Eric is an active member of the American Swimming Coaches Association (ASCA), and during his tenure he has designed training protocols and plans for members of the US, Israeli, and Brazilian National Teams.”

SwimMAC Carolina has long been one of the top clubs in the country. In 2019, it finished second behind Nation’s Capital in USA Swimming’s Club Excellence Program, which measures the strength of the club’s 18 & under athletes.

“This transition represents the execution of a planned and thoughtful succession strategy. We look forward to expanding Eric’s leadership role and wish Terry Fritch all the best in his next endeavors.”