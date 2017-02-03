Terry Fritch to Replace David Marsh as Head Coach of SwimMAC Carolina

SwimMAC Carolina has announced that Terry Fritch will be taking on the role of head coach with the club, effective immediately. Fritch’s transition into the head coaching job comes as former Head Coach David Marsh steps away from his CEO position with SwimMAC. According to the team’s announcement, Marsh and the SwimMAC board agreed upon this last summer, and are working towards redefining Marsh’s role with the club.

During his tenure with SwimMAC, Marsh has brought in numerous world class swimmers to train with Team Elite. In fact, Marsh placed more swimmers on the 2016 Olympic Team in Rio than any coach in the United States. If SwimMAC was country, the club would’ve placed third in the medal count. Athletes from around the globe, including Japanese Olympic medalist Ryosuke Irie and Brazilian standout Matheus Santana, are currently moving to Charlotte to train under Marsh. Marsh is also a consultant to The ISA and is bringing Israeli Olympians to Team Elite.

SwimSwam reached out to Emily White for comment. Ms. White is Marsh’s manager and Founding Partner at Whitesmith Entertainment.

“David and the new SwimMAC board agreed to re-define his role for the program as High Performance Director from youth to elite as well as a consultant and advisor role with the team prior to The Olympics. He is proud of growing and guiding the club to what it has come to achieve both nationally and globally. We look forward to David continuing the growth and high standard of excellence for SwimMAC to the benefit of the swimmers and surrounding community of all ages, from youth to masters.”

While Marsh will no longer serve as the head coach, SwimMAC should have a smooth transition due to the fact that Fritch has plenty of experience with the club. Before the promotion to Head Coach, he’s held a number of leadership roles with the team, including Head Age Group Coach, Lead Division Coach, and Competitive Program Director among other roles. Fritch’s new responsibilities will include management of all SwimMAC programs, and he will retain his role as a member of the club’s board of directors.