Terry Fritch to Replace David Marsh as Head Coach of SwimMAC Carolina

  8 Lauren Neidigh | February 03rd, 2017 | Club, National, News

SwimMAC Carolina has announced that Terry Fritch will be taking on the role of head coach with the club, effective immediately. Fritch’s transition into the head coaching job comes as former Head Coach David Marsh steps away from his CEO position with SwimMAC. According to the team’s announcement, Marsh and the SwimMAC board agreed upon this last summer, and are working towards redefining Marsh’s role with the club.

During his tenure with SwimMAC, Marsh has brought in numerous world class swimmers to train with Team Elite. In fact, Marsh placed more swimmers on the 2016 Olympic Team in Rio than any coach in the United States. If SwimMAC was country, the club would’ve placed third in the medal count. Athletes from around the globe, including Japanese Olympic medalist Ryosuke Irie and Brazilian standout Matheus Santana, are currently moving to Charlotte to train under Marsh. Marsh is also a consultant to The ISA and is bringing Israeli Olympians to Team Elite.

SwimSwam reached out to Emily White for comment. Ms. White is Marsh’s manager and Founding Partner at Whitesmith Entertainment.

“David and the new SwimMAC board agreed to re-define his role for the program as High Performance Director from youth to elite as well as a consultant and advisor role with the team prior to The Olympics. He is proud of growing and guiding the club to what it has come to achieve both nationally and globally. We look forward to David continuing the growth and high standard of excellence for SwimMAC to the benefit of the swimmers and surrounding community of all ages, from youth to masters.”

While Marsh will no longer serve as the head coach, SwimMAC should have a smooth transition due to the fact that Fritch has plenty of experience with the club. Before the promotion to Head Coach, he’s held a number of leadership roles with the team, including Head Age Group Coach, Lead Division Coach, and Competitive Program Director among other roles. Fritch’s new responsibilities will include management of all SwimMAC programs, and he will retain his role as a member of the club’s board of directors.

In This Story

Leave a Reply

8 Comments on "Terry Fritch to Replace David Marsh as Head Coach of SwimMAC Carolina"

Sort by:   newest | oldest | most voted
Swammer6207

That stinks for SwimMAC, but AMAZING news for Coach Marsh!! He will be so much better without them dragging him down!!

Vote Up5-9Vote Down Reply
3 hours 37 minutes ago
50free

What was the reasoning for this?

Vote Up20Vote Down Reply
4 hours 2 minutes ago
SwimMacNCheese

Maybe because he ran it into the ground….

Vote Up14-3Vote Down Reply
2 hours 40 minutes ago
Swimnerd

a little louder for the people in the back

Vote Up20Vote Down Reply
51 minutes 46 seconds ago
john

Good freedom for Marsh…opens the door to bigger and better things…NEVER STOP GROWING DAVID! Happy for him. Now we can sit back and wait for the SwimMac parents not satisfied with their kid’s performances to bash him on this site.

Vote Up10-6Vote Down Reply
4 hours 4 minutes ago
Swammer6207

It’s hard to bash greatness!! They should be embarrassed that they couldn’t keep him.

Vote Up1-6Vote Down Reply
3 hours 9 minutes ago
SwimCoachNed

Total other way around actually.

Vote Up7-1Vote Down Reply
2 hours 4 minutes ago
Clarify?

I interpreted what Ms. White said as SwimMAC redefining his role as High Performance Director, not departing from the program and/or moving to another one entirely. I could be mistaken though. Anyone with inside information care to clarify?

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
2 hours 33 minutes ago
wpDiscuz

About Lauren Neidigh

Lauren Neidigh

Lauren Neidigh is a former NCAA swimmer at the University of Arizona and the University of Florida. She's currently working on her Ph.D. in Criminology at Florida State University, but seems exceptionally confused about which team she should be cheering for during the college football season. Lauren hopes to pursue …

Read More »