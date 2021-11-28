Florida Secures Verbal Commitment from #1 Bella Sims for Loaded Class of 2027

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Henderson, Nevada native Bella Sims has announced her verbal commitment to the University of Florida for 2023-24.

“I am excited to announce my verbal commitment to continue my athletic and academic career at the University of Florida! I’d like to thank God, my family, friends and coaches for all of your support in this journey! I wouldn’t be where I am today without you! A special thank you to Coach Nesty, Coach Ron and all the coaches who helped me through this process! Looking forward to the future with the Gator Nation! Go Gators!! 🐊 🧡💙”

Sims is our number one recruit in the high school class of 2023. She swims year-round under coach Ron Aitken at Sandpipers of Nevada represents the United States internationally as a member of the National Team. Sims entered 2020 Olympic Trials with qualifications in 11 of the 14 events and ended up making the Olympic team as a member of the 4×200 free relay, for which she won a silver medal.

Sims slots perfectly into the Florida universe (that produced Olympic gold medalist Bobby Finke and has become the nexus for pro swimmers such as Katie Ledecky) with a 500 free time that would have won the title at 2021 NCAA Division I Championships. In fact, she is the fastest high school sophomore in the 500 free since Ledecky, who had a 4:31.3 as a sophomore. Sims also would have been an A finalist in the 200 free, 1650 free, 200 IM, and 400 IM and a B finalist in the 200 back and 200 fly at NCAAs last season.

Sims recently dropped 37 seconds in the 1650 free. She also improved in the 200 free, 100 back, 100/200 breast, and 100 fly.

Best SCY Times:

500 free – 4:32.13

200 free – 1:42.59

400 IM – 4:06.59

200 IM – 1:56.12

200 fly – 1:54.89

100 fly – 52.26

200 back – 1:53.66

100 back – 53.85

1650 free – 15:59.68

1000 free – 9:32.59

100 free – 49.16

50 free – 22.83

Sims will join a Gators class of 2027 that also includes #6 Michaela Mattes, #9 Julia Podkoscielny, #11 Grace Rainey, #18 Lainy Kruger, JoJo Ramey, Alex Mitchell, and Catie Choate.

