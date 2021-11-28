Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Cali, Energy Standard, London Roar, and LA Current Advance to 2021 ISL Finale

The field is set for next week’s International Swimming League finale in Eindhoven, Netherlands. For the 3rd time in the 3 ISL seasons, the field for the championship match will be the same: Cali Condors, Energy Standard, London Roar, and LA Current.

That will be the order, though seeding doesn’t really matter in the final – teams all enter that match with a clean slate in a single match, winner-takes-all format.

Final ISL Playoff Standings

Top 4 teams advance to next week’s final.

Pos. Team Playoff 1 Playoff 2 Playoff 3 Playoff 4 Playoff 5 Playoff 6 Total score Points
1 United States Cali Condors 534.5 474.5 532.5 1,541.5 11
2 France Energy Standard 522 583 561.5 1,666.5 11
3 United Kingdom London Roar 494.5 534.5 498.5 1,527.5 10
4 United States LA Current 506 438.5 415.5 1,360 8
5 Canada Toronto Titans 398.5 407 331 1,136.5 6
6 Italy Aqua Centurions 357 390 444.5 1,191.5 5
7 Hungary Team Iron 340 324.5 446 1,110.5 5
8 United States DC Trident 359.5 383 289.5 1,032 3

The two teams at the top of the heap are the Cali Condors and Energy Standard, who won the 2020 and 2019 titles, respectively.

The match will take place on December 3 and 4 at the same time as most matches have been this season: 7:00 PM (19:00) local time.

  • Time Central European Time – 19:00-21:00
  • Time US Pacific Time – 10:00-12:00
  • Time US Eastern Time – 13:00-15:00
  • Time Japanese Standard Time – 03:00-05:00

As SwimSwam’s Reid Carlson wrote on Saturday, the four teams involved in the finals this year, as in prior years, are the four teams that were scheduled to race at the December 2018 single-meet event that was eventually canceled over threats from FINA, the international governing body. The advantage that those teams had in the original wide-open recruiting cycle have not yet faded into parity in the league.

The top two teams, Cali Condors and Energy Standard, are the heavy favorites to win, though it’s hard to lay any particular odds until we get a better sense of who will and won’t be available to race for both teams next weekend.

The format of the final is the same as other meets in almost every way: the scoring is the same, the rules are the same, the roster limits are the same.

The only difference is that prize money goes way up.

Athletes on the winning team get $5,000 each, as compared to just $1,000 each in the Playoff round, and $800 in the regular season.

Team Finish Prize Money:

Grand Final
Rank Prize per Athlete Total
1st $5,000 $140,000
2nd $3,000 $84,000
3rd $2,000 $56,000
4th $1,000 $28,000
Total $1,075,200

The MVP of the Finals match will receive $20,000 (up from $10,000 in the Playoffs, and $8,000 in the regular season). Individual race prize money will increase too – double in the final what it was in previous matches:

ISL Per Race Prize Money, Grand Final (individual events)

  1. $4,800
  2. $3,200
  3. $1,600
  4. $800
  5. $400
  6. $200

ISL Per Race Prize Money, Grand Final (relay events)

  1. $9,600
  2. $6,400
  3. $3,200
  4. $1,600
  5. $800
  6. $400

Skins first and second rounds will pay the same as the above, while the winner of the final round skins will receive $9,600 (on top of what they earned in prior rounds) and the runner-up will receive $3,200 (on top of what they earned in prior rounds).

While the original lockdown measures in the Netherlands eliminating spectators at sporting events, aimed at curbing the spread of COVID-19, were set to expire on December 3, the government this week announced new stricter measures for a 3 week period. That means there won’t be any in-person spectators for either day of the finale.

ddd
1 minute ago

Energy seems to be more advantageous than Cali in the finals. If Coleman Stewart can be tapered like the first season, I think Cali can win without any problems.

