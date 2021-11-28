AJ Adams Announces Verbal Commitment to Pepperdine University for 2022

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

AJ Adams of Castle Rock, Colorado has announced her verbal commitment to swim for Pepperdine University next year.

“I am thrilled to announce my verbal commitment to swim and study at Pepperdine University! Thank you to all my friends, family, coaches, and especially my mom for making this possible. And a huge thank you to Coach Ellie and Coach Kristyn for welcoming me with open arms. GO WAVES!”

Adams is a senior at Valor Christian High School in Highlands Ranch, Colorado and competes at the club level for the University of Denver Hilltoppers. With the Hilltoppers, she is a USA Sectionals qualifier in multiple events, specializing in freestyle and backstroke. At the Sectionals Championships in Austin, Texas last July, she competed in the 100 free, 200 free, 400 free, 200 back, 200 IM, and 400 IM, posting personal bests in the 100 (1:01.43) and 200 freestyle (2:11.33) events.

Best Times SCY:

50 free – 25.25

100 free – 53.54

200 free – 1:53.90

500 free – 5:07.47

100 back – 59.06

200 back – 2:03.57

200 IM – 2:09.04

400 IM – 4:33.41

When she arrives at Pepperdine, Adams will have an immediate impact on the roster. Her best time in the 200 freestyle would be the fastest on the team’s roster this season by almost a full second, while her 500 freestyle time would top the roster by 2 seconds. In addition, Adams would be ranked as the fastest 200 IM’er on the roster and the 2nd fastest swimmer in both the 400 IM and 200 backstroke, giving her multiple events to contribute points in. Given her ranking in the 200 freestyle, Adams will almost definitely have a spot on the 800 freestyle relay as well.

At the 2021 Pacific Collegiate Swimming Championships, Pepperdine’s women placed 2nd behind Biola, only losing by 4 points. The team was led by Emily Morton, who contributed victories in the 200 IM (2:05.94), 400 IM (4:28.28), and 200 backstroke (2:02.41) and Sammie Slater, who placed 2nd in the 200 freestyle (1:52.50) and 4th in the 500 freestyle (5:06.56). With Slater graduating after last season and Morton reaching her final year of eligibility next season, the team could use a swimmer like Adams to fill the gaps in the lineup.

With her commitment, Adams will join Kylie Taylor, Annie Ryan, and Lexi Folk in Pepperdine’s class of 2026.

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected] .

About the Fitter and Faster Swim Tour

Fitter & Faster Swim Camps feature the most innovative teaching platforms for competitive swimmers of all levels. Camps are produced year-round throughout the USA and Canada. All camps are led by elite swimmers and coaches. Visit fitterandfaster.com to find or request a swim camp near you.

FFT SOCIAL

Instagram – @fitterandfasterswimtour

Facebook – @fitterandfastertour

Twitter – @fitterandfaster

FFT is a SwimSwam partner.