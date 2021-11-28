Maggie Belbot, #19 in Class of 2023, Sends Verbal Commitment to Northwestern

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Maggie Belbot, a high school junior from Baltimore, Maryland, has announced her verbal commitment to Northwestern University for 2023-24.

“I am extremely excited to announce my verbal commitment to continue my academic and athletic career at Northwestern University! I’d like to thank my family, coaches, friends, and all those who supported me along the way. I can’t wait to be a wildcat!! 💜🤍”

Belbot attends Bryn Mawr School, where she is a USA Swimming Scholastic All-American. She swims year-round for North Baltimore Aquatic Club and specializes in fly, free, and IM. She ranks #19 on our Way Too Early list of top recruits from the high school class of 2023.

With 53.3/1:59 times in the 100/200, Belbot is one of top butterflyers in the class. She had a huge meet at the Maryland Senior Short Course Championships in February 2020, just before the pools closed for COVID, winning the 100 fly, 200 fly, and 200 IM and earning a PB in the 100 back (57.38 for 10th place). She was runner-up in the 200 free and took third in the 100 free and 200 breast. All the rest of her best SCY times date from 2019.

At the 2021 ISCA International Senior Cup in March, she picked up new times in the LCM 50 breast and 200 fly (2:19.80) while finaling in the 50 free (17th), 100 free (14th), 200 free (14th), 50 breast (11th), 100 breast (17th), 50 fly (5th), 100 fly (2nd), 200 fly (4th), and 200 IM (11th). She also competed at Speedo Summer Championships-East and finaled in the 100 fly.

Best Times:

100 fly – 53.36

200 fly – 1:59.53

200 free – 1:48.30

100 free – 50.28

200 IM – 2:00.77

100 breast – 1:02.68

200 breast – 2:16.88

Belbot will join the Wildcats with Sydney Smith and Lexi Greenhawt. Her best 100/200 fly times would have scored in the B finals and her 200 free time would have made the C final at 2021 B1G Championships.

