Summer Juniors Qualifier Sydney Smith (2023) Gives Verbal Nod to Northwestern

Sydney Smith, a two-time USA Swimming Scholastic All-American from The Kincaid School in Houston, Texas, has announced her verbal commitment to Northwestern University for 2023-24.

“I’m extremely grateful and excited to announce my verbal commitment to continue my academic and athletic career at Northwestern University!! Thank you so much to my family, coaches, and friends for their support. GO ‘CATS!!😸💜🕺”

Smith swims year-round with Dad’s Club Swim Team and specializes mainly in freestyle, breaststroke, and IM. She made the “Best of the Rest” section on our Way Too Early list of top recruits from the class of 2023 for her sprint free times.

Smith has had a number of really good meets coming out of the pandemic shutdown period, beginning with the 18&U Winter Championships last December where she was an A-finalist in the 100 free (4th), 200 free (6th), 500 free (3rd), 100 breast (7th), and 200 IM (3rd), and came in 9th in the 50 free. Her 500 time was a lifetime best. In March, she updated her PBs in the 100/200 free, 100/200 fly, and 200 IM at the Lone Star Invitational. She won the 200 IM, was 2nd in the 200 free, and placed 3rd in the 100/500 free.

In August, Smith competed at NCSA Summer Championships and came home with three gold medals in the 100 free (56.88), 200 free (2:02.80), and 400 free relay.

Best SCY times:

50 free – 23.44

100 free – 49.74

200 free – 1:47.33

500 free – 4:51.17

200 IM – 2:00.59

100 fly – 56.01

200 fly – 2:06.17

Smith will be a second-generation Wildcat; her mother graduated from Northwestern. She will suit up with fellow class of 2027 commit Lexi Greenhawt in the fall of 2023.

