Winter Juniors Qualifier Lexi Greenhawt Verbals to Northwestern

Cherry Creek High School junior Lexi Greenhawt has verbally committed to Northwestern University for the class of 2027.

“I am beyond grateful and excited to announce that I will be continuing my athletic and academic career at Northwestern University! From the moment I stepped on campus and met the team & coaches I knew this was the perfect place for me I want to give a huge thank you to my family, coaches, teammates, and friends for all of their support in getting me to where I am today. I can’t wait to be a wildcat, B1G things are coming!!!”

Greenhawt is an All-American in the 100 butterfly, the 200 freestyle relay, and twice in the 200 medley relay. She is also a USA Swimming Scholastic All American, and has Winter Juniors cuts in the 100 freestyle and 100 butterfly.

At the St. George Speedo sectionals, Greenhawt won the 100 butterfly. She also has her high school record in the 100 butterfly. She has USA Swimming Futures cuts in the 50 freestyle and 200 IM.

Her best short course times are:

50 freestyle: 23.84

200 freestyle: 1:56.80

100 backstroke: 54.88

100 butterfly: 54.38

200 IM: 2:06.38

Northwestern is a member of the Big Ten Conference. At the 2021 Big Ten women’s championships, NU placed fourth out of thirteen teams. At that meet, Greenhawt would have made the C final in the 100 butterfly, and the two NU swimmers ahead of her will no longer be at the school when she arrives. Greenhawt also would have made the C final in the 100 backstroke, and the NU swimmer to score ahead of her, Emma Lepisova, will graduate the year before Greenhawt joins the team. If she can match and at least slightly approve upon her best times, Greenhawt is poised to establish herself as a high-impact swimmer early on while at NU

Last season, Greenhawt would have had the fourth-fastest time in the 100 backstroke and 100 butterfly for the team. She’ll join 2023 commits Amy Pan, May Peterson, and Maggie Papanicholas.

