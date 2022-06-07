“Best of the Rest” Backstroker Carly Meeting Verbally Commits to Florida

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Carly Meeting, a two-time USA Swimming Scholastic All-American from New Albany, Ohio, has made a verbal commitment to the University of Florida for 2023-24.

“I am beyond excited to announce my verbal commitment to the University of Florida! I’d like to thank my coaches, teammates, friends and family for their support. I can’t wait to join such an amazing team. GO GATORS!!”

A junior at New Albany High School, Meeting swims year-round with New Albany Aquatics Club and is one of the top backstrokers in her class, which is why we named her to the “Best of the Rest” section of our list of top-20 recruits from the high school class of 2023.

Meeting swam the 50 free and 100 back at the 2022 Ohio High School Division 1 State Swimming and Diving Championships, winning both events (22.75/53.31) and picking up a new PB in the 50 free. She also led off the state-champion 400 free relay (49.98) and the runner-up 200 free relay (22.84). A couple weeks later she competed at the NCSA Spring Championship and finaled in everything she swam. She placed 7th in the 50 free (23.04), 10th in the 200 free (1:48.13), 6th in the 50 back (24.72), 7th in the 100 back (53.57), and 9th in the 200 back (1:55.40), and she scored new best times in the 200 free and 50 back leading off relays and the 200 back in the final.

At Winter Juniors last December, she was 10th in the 50 free (22.78), 5th in the 100 back (53.00), and 11th in the 200 back (1:56.57). Her times were all PBs (although she later improved on them) as were her 100 free and 50 back relay leadoffs legs.

Best SCY times:

50 back – 24.56

100 back – 52.91

200 back – 1:55.40

50 free – 22.75

100 free – 49.90

200 free – 1:47.70

Meeting will join the Gators’ class of 2027 with Bella Sims (#1), Julia Podkoscielny (#10), Michaela Mattes (#12), JoJo Ramey (#)15, Grace Rainey (honorable mention), Catie Choate (“Best of the Rest”), Lainy Kruger (“Best of the Rest”), Alex Mitchell, and Melissa Cowen. Her times are already fast enough to score in the B finals of the 100 back and 200 back and the C final of the 50 free at the SEC conference meet.

