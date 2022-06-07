Houston Adds Texas Ford Aquatics’ Jenna Kerkman to Class of 2026

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Jenna Kerkman from Prosper, Texas, has announced her commitment to the University of Houston’s class of 2026.

“I am so unbelievably excited to announce my commitment to continue my athletic and swimming career at the University of Houston! I am so grateful to my family, friends, teammates and coaches for helping me on this journey and I’m so excited to be part of the cougar family. GO COOGS!!!!”

Kerkman is a senior at Prosper High School and does her high school swimming with Prosper Rock Hill Co-Op. She represents Texas Ford Aquatics in club. At the 2022 Texas UIL 5A Swimming and Diving State Championships, she came in third in the 50 free (23.65) and sixth in the 100 free (51.79). In addition to sprint free, she excels in 100/200 breast and 200 IM. She snagged a Winter Juniors cut in the 200 breast at College Station Sectionals in March, placing 17th with 2:16.72. She also finaled in the 100 breast (35th) and competed in prelims of the 50/100 free and 200 IM.

In long course meters, Kerkman had a big showing last summer at West Fargo Futures. There, she came in sixth in the 200 breast, 22nd in the 100 breast, and 24th in the 200 IM and took home new PBs in the 50 free (27.28), 100 free (1:00.82), 100 breast (1:15.77), 200 breast (2:39.60), and 200 IM (2:26.42).

Best SCY times:

200 breast – 2:16.72

100 breast – 1:04.53

50 free – 23.50

100 free – 51.73

200 IM – 2:07.03

Kerkman would have been Houston’s third-fastest 200 breaststroker and sixth-fastest 100 breaststroker this past season. She’ll overlap with Cougar breaststrokers Henrietta Fangli (1:00.01/2:13.48), Audrey McKinnon (1:03.05/2:14.81), Abbie Alvarez (1:04.08/2:17.72), and Margot Little (1:04.41/2:17.70).

