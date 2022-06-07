Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Follow Team USA’s Journey To World Championships Training Camp In Croatia

Comments: 3

2022 FINA WORLD AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS

Yesterday, USA Swimming’s squad for the 2022 FINA World Championships left for their pre-Worlds training camp in Rijeka, Croatia. They will stay there until June 14, which is when they will head over to Budapest, Hungary, where Worlds is taking place.

Here’s what the team’s travel schedule looks like:

  • Training Camp June 6-14, 2022 – Rijeka, Croatia
  • International Training June 14-17, 2022 – Budapest, Hungary
  • Competition June 18-25, 2022 – Budapest, Hungary
  • Return home – June 26, 2022

Follow along Team USA’s journey courtesy of Instagram stories from members of the USA World Championship team.

Departure

On the afternoon of June 6, 2022, Team USA left for Rijeka, Croatia. However, according to Leah Smith, the team had an “accidental” 12 hour layover at the Munich International Airport in Germany, and took a connection flight to Rijeka from there. A flight from New York City to Munich is approximately 8 hours, and from Munich to Rijeka is around an hour. During the morning of June 7, the team arrived in Rijeka.

Per tradition, swimming legend Ryan Lochte made breakfast for the swimmers training at the University of Florida before they went to Rijeka.

Above: Natalie Hinds, Bobby Finke, Kieran Smith, and Trey Freeman (via Trey Freeman)

 Nic Fink

Left: Lily King (via Annie Lazor) Middle: Nic Fink Right: Charlie Clark

Left: Leah Smith and Regan Smith  Middle: Lily King and Hali Flickinger Right: Annie Lazor

View post on imgur.com

Above: Phoebe Bacon, Regan Smith, And Leah Smith

The Hotel + Arriving At Training Camp

The team is staying at the Hilton Rijeka Costabella Beach Resort and Spa, which is just alongside the shore of the Adriatic Sea. The hotel is ten minutes walking distance from the Kantrida Swimming Pool Complex, where they will be training prior to Worlds. Before this year, Team USA trained there prior to the 2017 FINA World Championships, which were also held in Budapest.

Courtesy of Michael Andrew, Ryan Murphy and Hunter Armstrong, we got a glimpse of their hotel room and the decks attached to them. The swimmers get an incredible view of the Učka Mountain Range from their rooms, as seen via Alex Walsh‘s instagram story.

View post on imgur.com

View post on imgur.com

View post on imgur.com

We were also able to see the indoor and outdoor pools that Team USA would have access to in their time in Rijeka.

Left: Claire Curzan Right: Hunter Armstrong

And of course, don’t forget about food.

View post on imgur.com

Above: Ryan Murphy (via Chase Kalisz)

View post on imgur.com

Above: Michael Andrew

3
Smith-King-Huske-Curzan
7 minutes ago

The Stanford Cardinal spring semester does not conclude until June 8. Blowing off finals for a trip to Croatia. Tsk! Tsk! Tsk!

P.S. What does mom and dad have to say?

emma
13 minutes ago

is the wafflehouse that the gators were at… in florida? i didn’t realize that they were still there

Yanyan Li
Author
Reply to  emma
6 seconds ago

Trey posted it on his story earlier today, so I kinda just assumed it was in Croatia before I realized that there are no Wafflehouse locations in Florida. So yeah, not the brightest moment for me.

It was probably an old photo? Not sure though

