2023 Pro Swim Series – Knoxville: Day 3 Prelims Live Recap

TYR PRO SWIM SERIES – KNOXVILLE

WATCH

We are now at the 3rd day of the 2023 TYR Pro Swim Series – Knoxville. This morning’s events will feature the prelims of the 200 fly, 50 free, 100 back, 200 breast, 50 fly, and 400 free.

Simone Manuel is slated to make her return to racing this morning for the first time since joining Bob Bowman’s pro group this past summer. She’ll take on the 50 free, where she’ll compete against other familiar names like Olivia Smoliga, Abbey Weitzeil, and Erika Brown.

Jordan Crooks is one to watch in the men’s 50 free. Crooks, who has had an outstanding short course season in this event, will take on Bjorn Seeliger and David Curtiss, who Crooks will likely be racing against in March at NCAAs. All three will also be in the 50 fly later in the session.

The women’s 400 free could very well shape up to be an0ther Katie Grimes vs. Katie Ledecky situation. They’ll be swimming next to each other this morning, with Erin Gemmell as the 2nd seed behind Ledecky. Jillian Cox, Bella Sims, and Claire Weinstein are all names to keep an eye on in this race as well.

The men’s 400 free is highlighted by Bobby Finke and Ahmed Hafnaoui. Hafnaoui won the 800 free earlier in the meet by over 3 seconds, while Finke took first last night in the 400 IM. Kieran Smith could also be in the mix of this event, along with Michael Brinegar.

WOMEN’S 200 BUTTERFLY — PRELIMS

World Record: 2:01.81 – Liu Zige, CHN (2009)

World Junior Record: 2:05.20 – Summer McIntosh, CAN (2022)

American Record: 2:04.14 – Mary DeScenza (2009)

U.S. Open Record: 2:05.85 – Hali Flickinger (2021)

Pro Swim Series Record: 2:06.11 – Hali Flickinger (2020)

Top 8 Qualifiers:

Tennessee’s Sara Stotler had a great swim this morning, as she shaved off few tenths from her seed time to go a 2:13.01. She is less than a second off her personal best time of 2:12.33, which she swam in August of 2021. Katie Grimes qualified less than a second behind her, as Grimes cruised to a win in her heat at 2:13.92.

Canada’s Ella Jansen, who won the 100 fly last night, qualified in 4th. She could be one to watch this evening, as her personal best time is over 4 seconds quicker than she swam this morning.

Kiley Wilhelm rounds out the top 8 after winning heat 1 in a 2:17.44.

MEN’S 200 BUTTERFLY — PRELIMS

World Record: 1:50.34 – Kristof Milak, HUN (2022)

World Junior Record: 1:53.79 – Kristof Milak, HUN (2017)

American Record: 1:51.51 – Michael Phelps (2009)

U.S. Open Record: 1:52.20 – Michael Phelps (2008)

Pro Swim Series Record: 1:53.84 – Luca Urlando (2019)

Top 8 Qualifiers:

Gabriel Jett and Nicolas Albiero swam neck and neck through the 150 point this morning, but Jett managed to out-split Albiero by a tenth in the final 50 to take the top seed. Albiero will be joined in the A-final by his teammate Zach Harting, who qualified in 8th with a 2:00.65.

17-year-old Henry McFadden put down another strong swim this morning, as he qualified in 7th with a 2:00.63. McFadden, who won the 200 free last night, is less than two seconds off his personal best time of 1:59.05 which he swam this past August.

WOMEN’S 50 FREESTYLE — PRELIMS

World Record: 23.67 – Sarah Sjostrom, SWE (2017)

World Junior Record: 24.17 – Claire Curzan, USA (2021)

American Record: 23.97 – Simone Manuel (2017)

(2017) U.S. Open Record: 24.10 – Simone Manuel (2018)

(2018) Pro Swim Series Record: 24.17 – Sarah Sjostrom (2016)

Top 8 Qualifiers:

Simone Manuel returned to racing on a high note with a heat win, clocking a 25.48. This race was Manuel’s first time competing since she joined Bob Bowman’s pro group last summer. Her teammate, Olivia Smoliga, also had a strong morning swim and qualified in 3rd just a few hundredths ahead of Manuel.

Abbey Weitzeil dominated her heat this morning and was swimming in clean water by the end. She clocked a 24.70, over three tenths faster than Erika Brown, who swam the 2nd-fastest time of the morning.

The final place in the A-final belongs to Erin Gemmell, who will return later this session to swim the 400 free.

MEN’S 50 FREESTYLE — PRELIMS

World Record: 20.91 – Cesar Cielo, BRA (2009)

World Junior Record: 21.75 – Michael Andrew, USA (2017)

American Record: 21.04 – Caeleb Dressel (2019)

U.S. Open Record: 21.04 – Caeleb Dressel (2021)

Pro Swim Series Record: 21.51 – Caeleb Dressel (2020)

Top 8 Qualifiers:

The top-8 tonight is separated by under half a second, meaning it could be anyone’s race to win. Cal’s Jack Alexy got the edge on NC State’s David Curtiss this morning, as he won the final heat in 22.42. Alexy’s teammate, Bjorn Seeliger, qualified in 3rd, just a tenth behind the first two.

Tennessee’s sprint duo of Guilherme Santos and Jordan Crooks got the job done this morning and will advance to tonight’s final in the 4th and 5th positions. Crooks is the only athlete in the top-8 who dropped from his entry time, though it was not a personal best.

WOMEN’S 100 BACKSTROKE — PRELIMS

World Record: 57.45 – Kaylee McKeown, AUS (2021)

World Junior Record: 57.57 – Regan Smith, USA (2019)

American Record: 57.57 – Regan Smith (2019)

U.S. Open Record: 57.76 – Regan Smith (2022)

Pro Swim Series Record: 58.18 – Regan Smith (2020)

Top 8 Qualifiers:

Katharine Berkoff was the only athlete to break the one-minute barrier this morning and will be the top seed by nearly half a second heading into tonight’s final. Canada’s Kylie Masse, who won the 50 backstroke last night, qualified in 2nd at 1:00.18. Berkoff had the better back half this morning, as she split a 30.31 to Masse’s 31.06 in the final 50.

14-year-old Charlotte Crush swam a 1:02.36 to qualify in 7th. She was only about half a second off her personal best time of 1:01.93, which she swam at Speedo Sectionals this past summer.

MEN’S 100 BACKSTROKE — PRELIMS

World Record: 51.60 – Thomas Ceccon, ITA (2022)

World Junior Record: 52.53 – Kliment Kolesnikov, RUS (2018)

American Record: 51.85 – Ryan Murphy (2016)

(2016) U.S. Open Record: 51.94 – Aaron Peirsol (2009)

Pro Swim Series Record: 52.40 – David Plummer (2016)

Top 8 Qualifiers:

Hunter Armstrong separated himself from the rest of the field this morning, as he posted a 54.64 to snag the top seed by over half a second. Armstrong, who finished 2nd in last night’s 50 back final, had the fastest first 50 of the field at 26.31.

In the final heat of the prelims, American record holder Ryan Murphy and 17-year-old Daniel Diehl had an exciting race this morning. Diehl ended up getting his hand on the wall just 0.02 hundredths ahead of Murphy, mainly due to his opening split being nearly a second faster than Murphy’s.

WOMEN’S 200 BREASTSTROKE — PRELIMS

World Record: 2:18.95 – Tatjana Schoenmaker, RSA (2021)

World Junior Record: 2:19.64 – Viktoriya Zeynep Gunes, TUR (2015)

American Record: 2:19.59 – Rebecca Soni (2012)

U.S. Open Record: 2:20.38 – Rebecca Soni (2009)

Pro Swim Series Record: 2:20.77 – Annie Lazor (2019)

Top 8 Qualifiers:

MEN’S 200 BREASTSTROKE — PRELIMS

World Record: 2:05.95 – Zac Stubblety-Cook, AUS (2022)

World Junior Record: 2:09.39 – Qin Haiyang, CHN (2017)

American Record: 2:07.17 – Josh Prenot (2016)

U.S. Open Record: 2:07.17 – Josh Prenot (2016)

Pro Swim Series Record: 2:08.95 – Andrew Wilson (2018)

Top 8 Qualifiers:

WOMEN’S 50 BUTTERFLY — PRELIMS

World Record: 24.43 – Sarah Sjostrom, SWE (2014)

World Junior Record: 25.46 – Rikako Ikee, JPN (2017)

American Record: 25.38 – Torri Huske (2022)

U.S. Open Record: 25.46 – Rikako Ikee, JPN (2017)

Pro Swim Series Record: 25.65 – Farida Osman (2019)

Top 8 Qualifiers:

MEN’S 50 BUTTERFLY — PRELIMS

World Record: 22.27 – Andriy Govorov, UKR (2018)

World Junior Record: 22.96 – Diogo Ribeiro, POR (2022)

American Record: 22.35 – Caeleb Dressel (2019)

U.S. Open Record: 22.84 – Caeleb Dressel (2022)

Pro Swim Series Record: 23.11 – Matt Targett (2012)

Top 8 Qualifiers:

WOMEN’S 400 FREESTYLE — PRELIMS

Top 8 Qualifiers:

MEN’S 400 FREESTYLE — PRELIMS

World Record: 3:40.07 – Paul Biedermann, GER (2009)

World Junior Record: 3:44.60 – Mack Horton, AUS (2014)

American Record: 3:42.78 – Larsen Jensen (2008)

U.S. Open Record: 3:43.53 – Larsen Jensen (2008)

Pro Swim Series Record: 3:43.55 – Sun Yang (2016)

Top 8 Qualifiers: