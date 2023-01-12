2023 Pro Swim Series – Knoxville: Day 2 Finals Live Recap

TYR PRO SWIM SERIES – KNOXVILLE

DAY 2 FINALS HEAT SHEET

After the first night of swimming was only timed finals of the 800 freestyle, Day 2 features the first full finals session of the meet. It’s a packed schedule, with finals of the 200 freestyle, 100 breaststroke, 50 backstroke, 100 butterfly, and 400 IM.

Katie Ledecky and Katie Grimes will both take on a tough 200 freestyle/400 IM double. Ledecky is the top seed heading into finals for both events tonight after cruising to a 1:57.05 in the 200 free and 4:41.87 in the 400 IM. Grimes, who recently turned 17-years-old, squeaked into the 200 free ‘A’ final in eighth; the 400 IM will likely be a much closer race between her and Ledecky, as they’re separated by just .17 seconds after prelims.

The women’s 50 backstroke should also be an exciting race between world champion Kylie Masse, the resurgent Regan Smith, and American record holder Katharine Berkoff. All three were under 28 seconds this morning in prelims, setting up for a great race in finals. Pro Swim record holder Olivia Smoliga, who’s racing for the first time since U.S. World Trials, could also be in the mix.

In the men’s 200 freestyle, we’ll see club swimmer and Stanford commit Henry McFadden try to hold off a loaded field. McFadden swam 1:48.91 to grab lane 4 for finals and the rest of the field is all college and pro swimmers, including Olympians Kieran Smith and Drew Kibler. There’s also Gabriel Jett to keep an eye on–the Cal Golden Bear had a breakout 2022.

WOMEN’S 200 FREESTYLE — FINALS

World Record: 1:52.98 – Federica Pellegrini, ITA (2009)

World Junior Record: 1:54.79 – Summer McIntosh, CAN (2022)

American Record: 1:53.61 – Allison Schmitt (2012)

U.S. Open Record: 1:54.40 – Allison Schmitt, USA (2012)/ Katie Ledecky , USA (2021)

, USA (2021) Pro Swim Series Record: 1:54.40 – Katie Ledecky, USA (2021)

Top 8 Finishers:

MEN’S 200 FREESTYLE — FINALS

World Record: 1:42.00 – Paul Biedermann, GER (2009)

World Junior Record: 1:42.97 – David Popovici, ROU (2022)

American Record: 1:42.96 – Michael Phelps (2008)

U.S. Open Record: 1:44.10 – Michael Phelps, USA (2008)

Pro Swim Series Record: 1:44.82 – Sun Yang, CHN (2016)

Top 8 Finishers:

WOMEN’S 100 BREASTSTROKE — FINALS

World Record: 1:04.13 – Lilly King, USA (2017)

World Junior Record: 1:04.35 – Ruta Meilutyte, LTU (2013)

American Record: 1:04.13 – Lilly King (2017)

U.S. Open Record: 1:04.45 – Jessica Hardy, USA (2009)

Pro Swim Series Record: 1:05.32 – Lilly King, USA (2021)

Top 8 Finishers:

MEN’S 100 BREASTSTROKE — FINALS

World Record: 56.88 – Adam Peaty, GBR (2019)

World Junior Record: 59.01 – Nicolo Martinenghi, ITA (2017)

American Record: 58.14 – Michael Andrew (2021)

U.S. Open Record: 58.14 – Michael Andrew, USA (2021)

Pro Swim Series Record: 58.86 – Adam Peaty, GBR (2017)

Top 8 Finishers:

WOMEN’S 50 BACKSTROKE — FINALS

World Record: 26.98 – Xiang Liu, CHN (2018)

World Junior Record: 27.49 – Minna Atherton, AUS (2016)

American Record: 27.12 – Katharine Berkoff (2022)

(2022) U.S. Open Record: 27.12 – Katharine Berkoff , USA (2022)

, USA (2022) Pro Swim Series Record: 27.43 – Olivia Smoliga, USA (2018)

Top 8 Finishers:

MEN’S 50 BACKSTROKE — FINALS

World Record: 23.71 – Hunter Armstrong , USA (2022)

, USA (2022) World Junior Record: 24.00 – Kliment Kolesnikov, RUS (2018)

American Record: 23.71 – Hunter Armstrong (2022)

(2022) U.S. Open Record: 23.71 – Hunter Armstrong , USA (2022)

, USA (2022) Pro Swim Series Record: 24.66 – Michael Andrew, USA (2019)

Top 8 Finishers:

WOMEN’S 100 BUTTERFLY — FINALS

World Record: 55.48 – Sarah Sjoestrom, SWE (2016)

World Junior Record: 56.43 – Claire Curzan, USA (2021)

American Record: 55.64 – Torri Huske (2022)

U.S. Open Record: 55.78 – Torri Huske, uSA (2021)

Pro Swim Series Record: 56.38 – Sarah Sjoestrom, SWE (2016)

Top 8 Finishers:

MEN’S 100 BUTTERFLY — FINALS

World Record: 49.45 – Caeleb Dressel, USA (2021)

World Junior Record: 50.62 – Kristof Milak, HUN (2017)

American Record: 49.45 – Caeleb Dressel (2021)

U.S. Open Record: 49.76 – Caeleb Dressel, USA (2021)

Pro Swim Series Record: 50.92 – Caeleb Dressel, USA (2020)

Top 8 Finishers:

WOMEN’S 400 IM — FINALS

World Record: 4:26.36 – Katinka Hosszu, HUN (2016)

World Junior Record: 4:28.61 – Summer McIntosh, CAN (2022)

American Record: 4:31.12 – Katie Hoff (2008)

U.S. Open Record: 4:28.61 – Summer McIntosh, CAN (2022)

Pro Swim Series Record: 4:31.07 – Katinka Hosszu, HUN (2015)

Top 8 Qualifiers:

MEN’S 400 IM — FINALS

World Record: 4:03.84 – Michael Phelps, USA (2008)

World Junior Record: 4:10.02 – Ilya Borodin, RUS (2021)

American Record: 4:03.84 – Michael Phelps (2008)

U.S. Open Record: 4:05.25 – Michael Phelps, USA (2008)

Pro Swim Series Record: 4:08.92 – Chase Kalisz, USA (2018)

Top 8 Qualifiers: