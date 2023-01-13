Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Katie Ledecky: “I felt like I could be 1:55 tonight”

TYR PRO SWIM SERIES – KNOXVILLE

Katie Ledecky pulled a dirty double tonight, putting up impressive performances in both the 200 free and 400 IM. In the 200 free, she spoiled viewers (as she typically does) by throwing down a monster 1:55.47 in the 200 free, besting the field by over 2 seconds. She was back at the end of the session in the 400 IM, giving chase to Katie Grimes who had a sizeable lead at the halfway mark and nearly running the teenager down, touching at 4:36.09 to Grimes’ winning time of 4:35.92.

Andrew
4 minutes ago

Rowdy just ruined another pair of underwear from excessively creaming to Ledecky’s fast swimming

Seth
11 minutes ago

Ledecky can do anything!

Georgia Rambler
Reply to  Seth
6 minutes ago

Including, now, breaststroke…that was an amazing leg.

Mark
Reply to  Seth
37 seconds ago

…….except beat Titmus in the 200 or 400 free.

About Coleman Hodges

Coleman Hodges

Coleman started his journey in the water at age 1, and although he actually has no memory of that, something must have stuck. A Missouri native, he joined the Columbia Swim Club at age 9, where he is still remembered for his stylish dragon swim trunks.

