Katie Ledecky: “I felt like I could be 1:55 tonight”

TYR PRO SWIM SERIES – KNOXVILLE

Katie Ledecky pulled a dirty double tonight, putting up impressive performances in both the 200 free and 400 IM. In the 200 free, she spoiled viewers (as she typically does) by throwing down a monster 1:55.47 in the 200 free, besting the field by over 2 seconds. She was back at the end of the session in the 400 IM, giving chase to Katie Grimes who had a sizeable lead at the halfway mark and nearly running the teenager down, touching at 4:36.09 to Grimes’ winning time of 4:35.92.