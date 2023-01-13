Katie Ledecky: “I felt like I could be 1:55 tonight”

TYR PRO SWIM SERIES – KNOXVILLE
- January 11-14, 2022
- Knoxville, Tennessee
- LCM (50 meters)
- Prelims/Finals
- Prelims: 9:00 AM (EST)
- Finals: 6:00 PM (EST), Day 1 4:00 PM
- Meet Central
- Live Results
- Psych Sheets
- Ways to Watch
- Storylines to Follow
- SwimSwam Day 1 Prelims Live Recap
Katie Ledecky pulled a dirty double tonight, putting up impressive performances in both the 200 free and 400 IM. In the 200 free, she spoiled viewers (as she typically does) by throwing down a monster 1:55.47 in the 200 free, besting the field by over 2 seconds. She was back at the end of the session in the 400 IM, giving chase to Katie Grimes who had a sizeable lead at the halfway mark and nearly running the teenager down, touching at 4:36.09 to Grimes’ winning time of 4:35.92.
Rowdy just ruined another pair of underwear from excessively creaming to Ledecky’s fast swimming
Ledecky can do anything!
Including, now, breaststroke…that was an amazing leg.
…….except beat Titmus in the 200 or 400 free.