2023 Pro Swim Series – Knoxville: Day Two Swims You May Have Missed

TYR PRO SWIM SERIES – KNOXVILLE

This post is dedicated to highlighting some of the swims from day two of the 2023 Pro Swim Series in Knoxville that may have been overlooked by our broader audience. They include significant personal bests or otherwise notable swims which are usually a little further down on the results page. So, without further ado, here are a handful of swims you might have missed from day two of the meet.

In the women’s 50 backstroke, Poseidon Swimming Inc (Virginia) 16-year-old Lexi Stephens qualified for the ‘B’ final this morning with a 29.52. That swim marked Stephens’ first time under 30 seconds in the event. She went on to take more time off in finals, swimming a 29.30 for a third-place finish in the ‘B’ final (11th overall).

Another Poseidon Swimming Inc swimmer, 17-year-old Joshua Fisher, clocked a big personal best in the men’s 50 back. Fisher swam a 26.35 in prelims to qualify for the ‘B’ final tonight, taking over half a second off his personal best of 26.98. He was a touch slower in finals, posting a 26.56.

Denver Hilltoppers 16-year-old Charlotte Wilson blasted a new personal best in the women’s 100 fly tonight. Wilson won the ‘C’ final with a 1:00.67, blowing away her previous personal best of 1:01.99, which she set last summer. Though it wasn’t a personal best time, Wilson also won the ‘B’ final of the women’s 50 back tonight, clocking a 28.87.

12-year-old Mikayla Tan (DART) came in sixth in the ‘B’ final of the women’s 400 IM tonight, swimming a 5:02.14. That swim was a bit faster than the 5:02.80 Tan swam in prelims. It wasn’t a personal best for Tan, however, as she’s been 4:58.48 in the event before.