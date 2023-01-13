Daily Swim Coach Workout #851

SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout series is a collection of workouts written by coaches from a variety of backgrounds. All daily swimming workouts have been written using Commit Swimming. The workouts themselves are not indicative of SwimSwam’s or Commit’s views on training. They strictly reflect the opinions of the author swim coach.
Workout Context
- Purpose: Technique Work
- Target age group: 9-12 years old, 13-14 years old
- Target level: Age Group (Beginner), Age Group (Intermediate), Age Group (Advanced)
- Weeks until target meet: 5 weeks
- Team Location: United States
- Course: 25 Yards
The Workout
WU
2×75 on 1:25/1:30 choice
2×75 on 1:40 kick choice
6×50 on 1:00 kick/swim choice
Drill
6×25 on :50 Side
6×25 on :50 Side to Side
6×25 on :50 Shark fin switch
6×25 on :50 Trap Drill
300 swim perfect free
Swim
2×150 on 2:10/2:15/2:20 free [125s on 2:15]
3×100 on 1:25/1:30/1:35 free [2×100 on 1:50]
4×75 on 1:15/1:20/1:30 50 Trap Drill 25 free [4×50 on 1:10 Trap Drill]
6×50 on :45/:50/:55 free [5×50 on 1:00]
Kick
100 back no board
4×50 on 1:00/1:10 choice
100 IM no board
2×50 on :55/1:05 choice
Pull
3×100 on 1:30/1:35 1:45 breathe 3
Swim
4×50 on :40/:45/:55/1:00 free
WD 100
Coach Notes
Side drill arms are down at sides. Same with Side To Side. Shark fin switch is lifting elbow up then switching sides and lifting the other elbow up. Trap Drill is swimming with one arm ‘trapped’ at their side and swimming with the other arm.
Jeff LeBeau
Interim Head Coach, Indiana Swim Club
