Daily Swim Coach Workout #851

SwimSwam's daily swimming workout series is a collection of workouts written by coaches from a variety of backgrounds. All daily swimming workouts have been written using Commit Swimming.

Workout Context

Purpose: Technique Work

Target age group: 9-12 years old, 13-14 years old

Target level: Age Group (Beginner), Age Group (Intermediate), Age Group (Advanced)

Weeks until target meet: 5 weeks

Team Location: United States

Course: 25 Yards

The Workout

WU

2×75 on 1:25/1:30 choice

2×75 on 1:40 kick choice

6×50 on 1:00 kick/swim choice

Drill

6×25 on :50 Side

6×25 on :50 Side to Side

6×25 on :50 Shark fin switch

6×25 on :50 Trap Drill

300 swim perfect free

Swim

2×150 on 2:10/2:15/2:20 free [125s on 2:15]

3×100 on 1:25/1:30/1:35 free [2×100 on 1:50]

4×75 on 1:15/1:20/1:30 50 Trap Drill 25 free [4×50 on 1:10 Trap Drill]

6×50 on :45/:50/:55 free [5×50 on 1:00]

Kick

100 back no board

4×50 on 1:00/1:10 choice

100 IM no board

2×50 on :55/1:05 choice

Pull

3×100 on 1:30/1:35 1:45 breathe 3

Swim

4×50 on :40/:45/:55/1:00 free

WD 100