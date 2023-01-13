Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Daily Swim Coach Workout #851

by Dan Dingman 0

January 13th, 2023 Swimming Workouts, Training

Workout Context

  • Purpose:  Technique Work
  • Target age group:  9-12 years old, 13-14 years old
  • Target level:  Age Group (Beginner), Age Group (Intermediate), Age Group (Advanced)
  • Weeks until target meet:  5 weeks
  • Team Location:  United States
  • Course:  25 Yards
  • Shared workout link:  Click here to view this workout on commitswimming.com

The Workout

WU
    2×75 on 1:25/1:30 choice
    2×75 on 1:40 kick choice
    6×50 on 1:00 kick/swim choice
Drill
    6×25 on :50 Side
    6×25 on :50 Side to Side
    6×25 on :50 Shark fin switch
    6×25 on :50 Trap Drill
    300 swim perfect free
Swim
    2×150 on 2:10/2:15/2:20 free [125s on 2:15]
    3×100 on 1:25/1:30/1:35 free [2×100 on 1:50]
    4×75 on 1:15/1:20/1:30 50 Trap Drill 25 free [4×50 on 1:10 Trap Drill]
    6×50 on :45/:50/:55 free [5×50 on 1:00]
Kick
    100 back no board
    4×50 on 1:00/1:10 choice
    100 IM no board
    2×50 on :55/1:05 choice
Pull
    3×100 on 1:30/1:35 1:45 breathe 3
Swim
    4×50 on :40/:45/:55/1:00 free
WD 100

View on commitswimming.com

Coach Notes

The swim coach was asked to define any shorthand he or she used in this workout. Their notes should provide some additional context to this swimming workout.

Side drill arms are down at sides. Same with Side To Side. Shark fin switch is lifting elbow up then switching sides and lifting the other elbow up. Trap Drill is swimming with one arm ‘trapped’ at their side and swimming with the other arm.


Jeff LeBeau
Interim Head Coach, Indiana Swim Club

