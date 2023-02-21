2023 SwimTech Gainesville’s High Performance Swim Camp – Sign Up Today

Session 1
July 24th – July 28th, 9:00 AM – 3:00 PM
Session 2
July 31st – August 4th, 9:00 AM – 3:00 PM
Registration begins February 15th, 2023
Swim Camp Information:
Space is limited to 75 athletes per session, with a low coach-athlete ratio of approximately 14:1 athletes to elite coaches. Athletes ages 12-18 years old.
Each session is concluded with a Friday Swim Meet, complete with timing pads and everyone’s name on the video board. Parents are encouraged to attend the meet.
Led by Head Coaches:
Head Coach Kim Brackin
Coach Brackin has coached seven Division 1 National Championship teams at Auburn University, has sent seven athletes to the Olympics, and has 9 World Championship medals. Kim has been honored with the titles of NCAA, Big 12, and SEC Coach of the Year. Coach Kim has also been an assistant coach with the (ISL) International Swim League for the LA Current in the 2020 & 2021 seasons.
Head Coach Steve Jungbluth
Coach Steve’s most decorated protégé, Caeleb Dressel, holds World, American, and NCAA records, but his influence on swimmers extends further. Steve helped the Gators to ten SEC titles and multiple top 3 finishes at NCAA. He has mentored both men and women in all four strokes and the IM and even impacted the 2020 Olympic 1500m Champion, Bobby Finke.
Coaches:
Coach Kirsten Hinds
With over 33 years of experience, Coach Kirsten has coached swimmers at all levels, from Age-Group Zone Championships to NCAA Div 1 Championships and Olympic Trials. Her coaching background has given her a complete picture of all the stages of development of the athlete. Her background includes years of coaching at both the collegiate and USA Swimming club levels, such as the US Naval Academy, Rutgers University, Springfield College, UCONN, The Atlantic Club and the Peddie Aquatics Association.
Residential $950:
- Registration Monday at 8:30 AM at NE Pool (1100 Northeast 14th Street, Gainesville, FL 32601)
- Includes room and board (Holiday Inn University Center) Monday – Friday (3 – 4 athletes per room)
- Two athletes per room guarantee: $120 additional
- Check Out Friday at 1:00 PM (post-Friday Swim Meet)
- Each athlete will receive a swim camp t-shirt.
Typical Day:
- Wake Up at 6:30 AM
- Breakfast 7:00 AM
- Morning Debrief (w/ Coach Steve and Kim) 8:00 AM
- Vans to Pool 8:30 AM
- Team Stretching on Deck 8:45 AM
- Debrief with lane coach 9:30 AM
- In Water Training 9:40 AM – 11:30 PM
- Lunch at Pool 11:30 PM – 12:30 PM
- Afternoon In Water Training 12:30 PM – 2:50 PM
- Afternoon Wrap-up Talk 2:50 – 3:00 PM
- Vans to Hotel Leave 3:00 PM
- Afternoon Activity (Differs Daily: Coach Discussions, College Talks, Video Discussions) 3:45 PM
- Afternoon Downtime 4:45 PM – 6:00 PM
- Dinner Round Up (Campers walk or Vans (if weather)) to the UF Dining Halls
- Dinner 6:30/45 PM – 7:45/8:00
- Lights Out 9:30 PM
Day $690:
- Registration Monday at 8:30 AM at NE Pool (1100 Northeast 14th Street, Gainesville, FL 32601).
- Monday – Friday
- Check-out Friday at 1:00 PM (post-Friday Swim Meet)
- Each athlete will receive a t-shirt at registration.
Typical Day:
- Morning Debrief @ Hotel (w/ Coach Steve and Kim) 8:00 AM
- Vans to Pool 8:30 AM
- Team Stretching on Deck 8:30 AM
- Debrief with lane coach 9:30 AM
- In Water Training 9:40 AM – 11:30 PM
- Lunch at Pool 11:30 PM – 12:30 PM
- Afternoon In Water Training 12:30 PM – 2:50 PM
- Afternoon Wrap-up Talk 2:50 – 3:00 PM
- Daily Release 3:00 PM
Extra Nights:
Pre – Sunday Night Stay over $90
- Check-in starts at 5:30 Sunday evening
- Sunday Night Stayover
- Welcome Paisanos Pizza Dinner at 7:00 PM
Post – Friday Night Stay over $90 (Sessions 1 Only)
- Check out Saturday
- Activities Friday Evening
- Dinner (UF Dining Hall)
Gap Weekends, Florida-Based Excursions $695:
- Includes: room & board (Friday – Sunday)
- For our athletes staying over between two sessions, we offer room, board, excursions, and activities.
- Transportation and entrance to each excursion are included. (athletes are expected to have an appropriate amount of spending money to enhance their enjoyment of the Florida-based excursions)
- Amenities include:
- Campus-based activities (Friday Afternoon)
- Excursion to Bush Gardens “Athletes need spending money for lunch inside the park.” (Saturday)
- Excursion to St. Augustine Day Beach (Sunday)
Team Discounts Available (over 12 athletes):
- Contact [email protected] for details ($100 off per athlete) team must be registered before May 30th, 2023.
2023 SwimTech Gainesville’s High Performance Swim Camp
Local Airport Pickup and Drop off $0 – $100:
For our athletes coming from International, or US-based locations, we will pick up and/or drop your athlete off at the airport. Individual athlete transportation is available at the Gainesville Regional Airport (GNV) at no charge and at the Orlando International Airport for $100 per direction. For Orlando, vans leave Orlando International Airport at 5:00 PM Sunday, the night before camp starts. Post-event, vans leave Gainesville at 1:30 PM for MCO flights after 6:00 PM. (please plan your flight accordingly. Swim Camp and/or SwimTech is not responsible for weather, traffic delays, or associated costs.) We strongly recommend flying in and out of GNV Gainesville Airport.
*if you still need to get your flight information, you can email it after booking your flights to [email protected]
*if you are traveling with a team, we can also pick up / drop off for your entire team. The airports available for team pickup / drop off are Jacksonville, Tampa, Orlando, and Gainesville. Contact us to discuss arrangements for your team.
To Bring:
- Ensure you signed the 2023 SwimTech Gainesville’s High-Performance Swim Camp Release Form Packet at Registration (Digitally)
- Appropriate street clothes for the week (or two weeks if multiple sessions)
- Laundry facilities available
- Dry-land Training Gear (running shoes, t-shirt, athletic shorts)
- Hoodie (Sweatshirt)
- Healthy Snacks
- Water Bottle
- Backpack
- Suits (minimum two)
- Goggles (minimum two)
- Towel (minimum two)
- Sunscreen
- Hat / Visor
- Sun Glasses
- Sandals / Flip Flops
- An appropriate amount of spending money
- ***Leave valuables at home
1:1 Coaching and Stroke Analysis $200:
Spend 30 minutes 1:1 with Coach Steve Jungbluth or Coach Kim Brackin at SwimTech Gainesville during the week of camp. Coach will work with you individually on the stroke of your choosing. We will video-record the session and give you access to the film. Our pool at SwimTech has four synchronized cameras that will record every aspect of your swim stroke and Coach’s corrections.
***We only offer 16 spaces for this service per camp session.