2023 SwimTech Gainesville’s High Performance Swim Camp – Sign Up Today

Pre – Sunday Night Stay over $90

Check-in starts at 5:30 Sunday evening Sunday Night Stayover Welcome Paisanos Pizza Dinner at 7:00 PM



Post – Friday Night Stay over $90 (Sessions 1 Only)

Check out Saturday Activities Friday Evening Dinner (UF Dining Hall)



Gap Weekends, Florida-Based Excursions $695:

Includes: room & board (Friday – Sunday) For our athletes staying over between two sessions, we offer room, board, excursions, and activities. Transportation and entrance to each excursion are included. (athletes are expected to have an appropriate amount of spending money to enhance their enjoyment of the Florida-based excursions) Amenities include: Campus-based activities (Friday Afternoon) Excursion to Bush Gardens “Athletes need spending money for lunch inside the park.” (Saturday) Excursion to St. Augustine Day Beach (Sunday)



Team Discounts Available (over 12 athletes):

Contact [email protected] for details ($100 off per athlete) team must be registered before May 30th, 2023.

Local Airport Pickup and Drop off $0 – $100:

For our athletes coming from International, or US-based locations, we will pick up and/or drop your athlete off at the airport. Individual athlete transportation is available at the Gainesville Regional Airport (GNV) at no charge and at the Orlando International Airport for $100 per direction. For Orlando, vans leave Orlando International Airport at 5:00 PM Sunday, the night before camp starts. Post-event, vans leave Gainesville at 1:30 PM for MCO flights after 6:00 PM. (please plan your flight accordingly. Swim Camp and/or SwimTech is not responsible for weather, traffic delays, or associated costs.) We strongly recommend flying in and out of GNV Gainesville Airport.

*if you still need to get your flight information, you can email it after booking your flights to [email protected]

*if you are traveling with a team, we can also pick up / drop off for your entire team. The airports available for team pickup / drop off are Jacksonville, Tampa, Orlando, and Gainesville. Contact us to discuss arrangements for your team.

