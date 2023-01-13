arena Swim of the Week: Ella Jansen Caps Off Double With 100 Fly Win At Knoxville PSS

Swim of the Week is brought to you by arena, a SwimSwam partner.

Ella Jansen wasted no time in carrying her late-2022 momentum forward into the new year, delivering a very impressive double during Thursday night finals from the Pro Swim Series stop in Knoxville.

The 17-year-old rising Canadian talent started things off in the women’s 200 freestyle, tying for fourth place with American star Katie Grimes in 1:59.08, just 15 one-hundredths shy of her personal best time (1:58.93) set in March 2022.

It was less than 50 minutes later that Jansen took to the blocks in the final of the women’s 100 fly, and she came through with a dominant victory.

The Etobicoke Swimming product and University of Tennessee commit had the fastest split in the field on both the opening (27.78) and closing 50s (31.14) to win by nearly a second in 58.92, knocking more than three-tenths off her personal best time of 59.27, also set last March.

Split Comparison

Jansen, March 2022 Jansen, January 2023 27.85 27.78 59.27 (31.42) 58.92 (31.14)

Although she’s typically been known as more of a freestyle/IM specialist, Jansen now ranks fifth all-time in the Canadian girls’ 15-17 age group, trailing some well-established names—all of whom have represented Canada in the 100 fly at either the Olympics and/or World Championships

Canadian Girls’ 15-17 All-Time Rankings, 100 Butterfly (LCM)

Penny Oleksiak (Toronto Swim Club), 56.46 – 2016 Olympic Games Noemie Thomas (UBC Dolphins Swim Club), 57.96 – 2013 Fran Crippen Meet Katerine Savard (Club De Natation CSQ), 57.97 – 2011 World Trials Rebecca Smith (Scarborough Swim Club), 58.07 – 2017 World Junior Championships Ella Jansen (Etobicoke Swim Club), 58.92 – 2023 Pro Swim Series – Knoxville Hanna Henderson (Etobicoke Swim Club), 59.06 – 2019 World Junior Championships Summer McIntosh (Etobicoke Swim Club), 59.28 – 2022 Souther Zone Section Mabel Zavaros (Oakville Aquatic Club), 59.29 – 2017 Pro Swim Series – Atlanta Maggie MacNeil (London Aquatic Club), 59.54 – 2017 Mel Zajac International Hannah Genich (Scarborough Swim Club), 59.69 – 2016 ASA Summer Championships

After making a pair of individual finals last summer at the Commonwealth Games, Jansen had a phenomenal performance in short course meters at the Ontario Junior International meet in mid-December, most notably producing a blistering time of 1:53.35 in the 200 free, narrowly trailing Taylor Ruck (1:52.50), Kayla Sanchez (1:52.59), Summer McIntosh (1:52.63) and Rebecca Smith (1:52.99) in the Canadian girls’ 15-17 all-time rankings. Jansen also swam a PB of 8:16.36 in the 800 free to rank second all-time among Canadians behind McIntosh (8:07.12).

On Friday, Jansen advanced fourth into the final of the women’s 200 fly (2:14.19) in Knoxville, and is also scheduled to swim the 400 free at the end of the session.

