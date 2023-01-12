2023 Pro Swim Series – Knoxville: Day 2 Prelims Live Recap

TYR PRO SWIM SERIES – KNOXVILLE

After yesterday’s distance session, today will be the first full day of racing in Knoxville. This is the first of four stops of the 2023 TYR Pro Swim Series, with the next three being Ft. Lauderdale (FL), Westmont (IL), and Mission Viejo (CA).

This morning’s session will feature the prelims of the 200 free, 100 breast, 50 back, 100 fly, and 400 IM. The top 24 swimmers in each event will advance to finals.

Katie Ledecky leads a deep field in the 200 free, where she will take on the Sandpipers trio of Bella Sims, Katie Grimes, and Claire Weinstein. Canadian Penny Oleksiak is also entered in this event, as she makes her return to racing after getting meniscus surgery in August.

The 50s of strokes also will be contested at this meet for the first time since 2019, with the first being the 50 back today. The women’s 50 backstroke will feature what should be a good match-up between Regan Smith, 2022 World Champion Kylie Masse, and World Champs runner-up Katharine Berkoff. The men’s race is equally as exciting, as it will feature World Champion Justin Ress, World Record holder Hunter Armstrong, and age-group star Daniel Diehl.

The last event of the day is the 400 IM, where Grimes and Ledecky will face each other once again, with the addition of Leah Smith. For the men, Bobby Finke, Kieran Smith, and Jay Litherland are entered well ahead of the rest of the field.

WOMEN’S 200 FREESTYLE — PRELIMS

World Record: 1:52.98 – Federica Pellegrini, ITA (2009)

World Junior Record: 1:54.79 – Summer McIntosh, CAN (2022)

American Record: 1:53.61 – Allison Schmitt (2012)

U.S. Open Record: 1:54.40 – Allison Schmitt (2012)/ Katie Ledecky (2021)

(2021) Pro Swim Series Record: 1:54.40 – Katie Ledecky (2021)

TOP 8 QUALIFIERS:

Katie Ledecky cruised to the top seed of the morning, clocking a 1:57.05. She opened in a 57.04, then split 29.98 and 30.03 to finish out her morning swim. She is followed by 18-year-old Erin Gemmell who won heat 7 in 1:58.27.

The Sandpipers got three into the top 8, led by Bella Sims who qualified in 4th. Claire Weinstein and Katie Grimes got in at 5th and 8th, respectively. All three were well off their personal best times and could easily be faster this evening.

Brooklyn Douthwright from Tennessee was the only athlete in the top 8 who dropped time from her seed time. Though not a personal best, Douthwright had a great swim to win heat 5 in a 2:00.56.

Penny Oleksiak was a notable no-show in heat 6.

MEN’S 200 FREESTYLE — PRELIMS

World Record: 1:42.00 – Paul Biedermann, GER (2009)

World Junior Record: 1:42.97 – David Popovici, ROU (2022)

American Record: 1:42.96 – Michael Phelps (2008)

U.S. Open Record: 1:44.10 – Michael Phelps (2008)

Pro Swim Series Record: 1:44.82 – Sun Yang (2016)

TOP 8 QUALIFIERS:

Henry McFadden (JW) – 1:48.81 Kieran Smith (RACT) – 1:49.13 Gabriel Jett (UN) – 1:49.59 Robin Hansen (UN) – 1:49.61 Jay Litherland (SUN) – 1:50.42 Jack Dahlgren (UMIZ) – 1:50.49 Zane Grothe (BCH) – 1:51.22 Javier Acevedo (CAN) – 1:51.38

17-year-old Henry McFadden put up a strong swim this morning to take the top seed heading into tonight’s final. He was just under second off his personal best time of 1:48.27, which he did this past August at Summer Juniors.

Following McFadden, Kieran Smith, Gabriel Jett, and Robin Hansen all posted prelims times under the 1:50.00 mark. All three added at least a few seconds to their entry times, meaning it could be anyone’s race tonight.

Drew Kibler who came into the meet as the 2nd seed, missed the A-final and will be at the top of the B having swam a 1:51.73 this morning.

WOMEN’S 100 BREASTSTROKE — PRELIMS

World Record: 1:04.13 – Lilly King, USA (2017)

World Junior Record: 1:04.35 – Ruta Meilutyte, ESP (2013)

American Record: 1:04.13 – Lilly King, USA (2017)

U.S. Open Record: 1:04.45 – Jessica Hardy (2009)

Pro Swim Series Record: 1:05.32 – Lilly King (2021)

TOP 8 QUALIFIERS:

Mona McSharry (TENN) – 1:07.36 Sophie Angus (CAN) – 1:09.14 Miranda Tucker (TFA) – 1:09.53 Byanca Villanueva (RVL) – 1:10.13 Olivia Anderson (AQJT) – 1:10.58 Emily Santos (MVAC) – 1:11.08 Adalene Robillard (RAYS) – 1:11.27 Cecilla Viberg (LOU) – 1:11.45

Tennessee’s Mona McSharry put on a dominating performance in this morning’s prelims, as she will be the top seed by nearly two seconds. She is still about a second off her personal best of 1:06.29, but it looks like it’s her race to lose tonight.

Sophie Angus and Miranda Tucker were the only other athletes under 1:10, with Angus coming in at 1:09.14 and Tucker at 1:09.53. Tucker has the stronger first half between the two of them, as she took it out in 32.39 while Angus’ first 50 was 33.00.

15-year-old Adalene Robillard from the Mason Manta Rays dropped over half a second from her seed time for a 1:11.27, qualifying her in 7th.

MEN’S 100 BREASTSTROKE — PRELIMS

World Record: 56.88 – Adam Peaty, GBR (2019)

World Junior Record: 59.01 – Nicolo Martinenghi, ITA (2017)

American Record: 58.14 – Michael Andrew (2021)

U.S. Open Record: 58.14 – Michael Andrew (2021)

Pro Swim Series Record: 58.86 – Adam Peaty (2017)

TOP 8 QUALIFIERS:

WOMEN’S 50 BACKSTROKE — PRELIMS

World Record: 26.98 – Xiang Liu, CHN (2018)

World Junior Record: 27.49 – Minna Atherton, AUS (2016)

American Record: 27.12 – Katharine Berkoff (2022)

(2022) U.S. Open Record: 27.12 – Katharine Berkoff (2022)

(2022) Pro Swim Series Record: 27.43 – Olivia Smoliga (2018)

TOP 8 QUALIFIERS:

MEN’S 50 BACKSTROKE — PRELIMS

World Record: 23.71 – Hunter Armstrong , USA (2022)

, USA (2022) World Junior Record: 24.00 – Kliment Kolesnikov, RUS (2018)

American Record: 23.71 – Hunter Armstrong , USA (2022)

, USA (2022) U.S. Open Record: 23.71 – Hunter Armstrong , USA (2022)

, USA (2022) Pro Swim Series Record: 24.66 – Michael Andrew (2019)

TOP 8 QUALIFIERS:

WOMEN’S 100 BUTTERFLY — PRELIMS

World Record: 55.48 – Sarah Sjoestrom, SWE (2016)

World Junior Record: 56.43 – Claire Curzan, USA (2021)

American Record: 55.64 – Torri Huske (2022)

U.S. Open Record: 55.78 – Torri Huske (2021)

Pro Swim Series Record: 56.38 – Sarah Sjoestrom (2016)

TOP 8 QUALIFIERS:

MEN’S 100 BUTTERFLY — PRELIMS

World Record: 49.45 – Caeleb Dressel, USA (2021)

World Junior Record: 50.62 – Kristof Milak, HUN (2017)

American Record: 49.45 – Caeleb Dressel, USA (2021)

U.S. Open Record: 49.76 – Caeleb Dressel (2021)

Pro Swim Series Record: 50.92 – Caeleb Dressel (2020)

TOP 8 QUALIFIERS:

WOMEN’S 400 IM — PRELIMS

World Record: 4:26.36 – Katinka Hosszu, HUN (2016)

World Junior Record: 4:29.01 – Summer McIntosh, CAN (2022)

American Record: 4:31.12 – Katie Hoff (2008)

U.S. Open Record: 4:31.07 – Katinka Hosszu (2015)

Pro Swim Series Record: 4:31.07 – Katinka Hosszu (2015)

TOP 8 QUALIFIERS:

MEN’S 400 IM — PRELIMS

World Record: 4:03.84 – Michael Phelps, USA (2008)

World Junior Record: 4:10.02 – Ilia Borodin, RUS (2021)

American Record: 4:03.84 – Michael Phelps, USA (2008)

U.S. Open Record: 4:05.25 – Michael Phelps (2008)

Pro Swim Series Record: 4:08.92 – Chase Kalisz (2018)

TOP 8 QUALIFIERS: