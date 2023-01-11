2023 Pro Swim Series – Knoxville: Day 1 Finals Live Recap

TYR PRO SWIM SERIES – KNOXVILLE

After this meet was cancelled last year due to COVID-19, we’re back in Knoxville for the start of the 2023 TYR Pro Swim Series. There will be four stops on the series this year: Knoxville, TN, Ft. Lauderdale, FL, Westmont, IL, and Mission Viejo, CA.

Racing gets underway with timed finals of the 800 freestyle, which will be swum fastest to slowest, alternating heats of women and men.

In the women’s race, the Sandpiper trio of Katie Grimes, Bella Sims, and Claire Weinstein lead the psych sheets. The three were some of the biggest breakout age groupers for the U.S last year, and after watching them face off in yards at Winter Juniors – West, we get to see them battle it out in meters.

Sims especially was on fire in yards and short course meters at the end of 2022, so watch to see how that speed translates into the big pool.

On the men’s side, we’ll see one of the breakout stars of 2021, Ahmed Hafnaoui, return to racing. After winning gold in the 400m freestyle at the Tokyo Olympics, Hafnaoui doesn’t appear to have raced at all in 2022, in part thanks to being ruled a partial qualifier based on academics, meaning he had to sit out of the 2022-23 collegiate season in academic residence.

In his return to competition, he’ll take on 800/1500m freestyle Tokyo gold medalist Bobby Finke. The Florida pro is seeded with his American record time of 7:39.36. He e likely won’t be that fast, he’ll be the person Hafnaoui and the rest of the field, which includes his teammate Kieran Smith, the Ohio State duo of Charlie Clark and Michael Brinegar, and Sandpiper Ilya Kharun.

Watch Day 1 of the Knoxville Pro Series below:

Women’s 800 Freestyle — Timed Finals

World Record: 8:04.79 — Katie Ledecky, USA (2016)

World Junior Record: 8:11.00 — Katie Ledecky, USA (2014)

American Record: 8:04.79 — Katie Ledecky (2016)

U.S. Open Record: 8:06.68 — Katie Ledecky, USA (2016)

Pro Swim Series Record: 8:06.68 — Katie Ledecky, USA (2016)

Top 8 Finishers:

Men’s 800 Freestyle — Timed Finals

World Record: 7:32.12 — Lin Zhang, CHN (2009)

World Junior Record: 7:43.37 — Lorenzo Galossi, ITA (2022)

American Record: 7:39.36 — Bobby Finke (2021)

(2021) U.S. Open Record: 7:43.32 — Bobby Finke (2022)

(2022) Pro Swim Series Record: 7:49.96 — Michael McBroom, USA (2014)

Top 8 Finishers: