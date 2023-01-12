Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Tunisian Olympic Champ Ahmed Hafnaoui Likes Competing in the US

TYR PRO SWIM SERIES – KNOXVILLE

In his first official race since moving from Tunisia to Indiana, 2020 Olympic champion Ahmed Hafnaoui put on a strong performance in the men’s 800 free, winning in a time of 7:53.10. Hafnaoui enjoyed racing at his first Pro Meet in the US while racing alongside fellow Olympic champion Bobby Finke and world champion Kieran Smith.

Yaboi
30 minutes ago

Easily getting the 400/800/1500 sweep this meet

