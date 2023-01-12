Tunisian Olympic Champ Ahmed Hafnaoui Likes Competing in the US

TYR PRO SWIM SERIES – KNOXVILLE
- January 11-14, 2022
- Knoxville, Tennessee
- LCM (50 meters)
- Prelims/Finals
- Prelims: 9:00 AM (EST)
- Finals: 6:00 PM (EST), Day 1 4:00 PM
In his first official race since moving from Tunisia to Indiana, 2020 Olympic champion Ahmed Hafnaoui put on a strong performance in the men’s 800 free, winning in a time of 7:53.10. Hafnaoui enjoyed racing at his first Pro Meet in the US while racing alongside fellow Olympic champion Bobby Finke and world champion Kieran Smith.
Easily getting the 400/800/1500 sweep this meet