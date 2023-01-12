Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

What Is Worlds Medalist Katie Grimes Trying Out in Her 800 Free?

TYR PRO SWIM SERIES – KNOXVILLE

2x World champs silver medalist Katie Grimes cruised to a win in the 800 tonight in Knoxville, besting her sandpiper teammates Claire Weinstein and Bella Sims (2nd and 3rd) with an 8:27.73. Grimes was trying a new breathing strategy in her 800 tonight, breathing every 2 strokes than every 3 strokes as opposed to just every 2 in order to breathe equally on both sides. Grimes said it’s hard for her to maintain her kick consistency while breathing this way but it’s something she’s trying to incorporate into her race technique.

