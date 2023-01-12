Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Michael Brinegar Races LCM For First Time Since 2020 Olympics, Training at Ohio State

2023 PRO SWIM SERIES – KNOXVILLE

2020 Olympian in the 800/1500 free Michael Brinegar logged hist first LCM race since those Tokyo Games tonight in Knoxville. Swimming in the men’s 800 free, Brinegar clocked a 8:03.69, good for 5th place overall. Brinegar discusses how he feels about his first pool race in nearly a year (since 2022 NCAA Championships) as well as his new training home in Columbus with Ohio State.

2
Andrew
46 minutes ago

Don’t want to speculate but something tells me he left IU not on the best of terms.

Underperformed last season and opted not to take a 5th year and goes to a rival big 10 school to train…

chickenlamp
Reply to  Andrew
1 minute ago

Shubert announcing his move to China right after Brinegar left IU seems like it left Brinegar in the lurch.

