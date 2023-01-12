Michael Brinegar Races LCM For First Time Since 2020 Olympics, Training at Ohio State

2023 PRO SWIM SERIES – KNOXVILLE
- January 11-14, 2023
- Knoxville, Tennessee
- LCM (50 meters)
- Prelims/Finals
- Prelims: 9:00 AM (EST)
- Finals: 6:00 PM (EST), Day 1 4:00 PM
- Meet Central
- Live Results
- Psych Sheets
- Ways to Watch
- Storylines to Follow
2020 Olympian in the 800/1500 free Michael Brinegar logged hist first LCM race since those Tokyo Games tonight in Knoxville. Swimming in the men’s 800 free, Brinegar clocked a 8:03.69, good for 5th place overall. Brinegar discusses how he feels about his first pool race in nearly a year (since 2022 NCAA Championships) as well as his new training home in Columbus with Ohio State.
Don’t want to speculate but something tells me he left IU not on the best of terms.
Underperformed last season and opted not to take a 5th year and goes to a rival big 10 school to train…
Shubert announcing his move to China right after Brinegar left IU seems like it left Brinegar in the lurch.