Justin Ress Takes Down 50 Back Pro Swim Series Record With A 24.49

TYR PRO SWIM SERIES – KNOXVILLE

MEN’S 50 BACKSTROKE — FINALS

World Record: 23.71 – Hunter Armstrong , USA (2022)

, USA (2022) World Junior Record: 24.00 – Kliment Kolesnikov, RUS (2018)

American Record: 23.71 – Hunter Armstrong (2022)

(2022) U.S. Open Record: 23.71 – Hunter Armstrong , USA (2022)

, USA (2022) Pro Swim Series Record: 24.66 – Michael Andrew, USA (2019)

2022 World Champion Justin Ress came out on top of a talented 50 backstroke field tonight, winning decisively in a 24.49. His swim marked a new Pro Swim Series record by about two tenths. The previous record of 24.66 was held by Michael Andrew, who swam that in April of 2019. Before this meet, the 50s of strokes have not been contested at Pro Swim Series meets since 2019.

His best time in the event is 23.92, which he swam at the International Team Trials in April. He qualified behind Hunter Armstrong, who set the World Record at 23.71 at that meet. At World Championships in Budapest, Ress took home gold with a 24.12 in finals, just 0.02 hundredths ahead of Armstrong who grabbed silver.

In the final tonight, it was again Ress vs. Armstrong. Armstrong ended up 2nd this time around with a 24.70, and was the only other athlete in the field besides Ress to break 25-seconds. Ress, who has been training with Mission Viejo since last spring, has the 50 free, 100 back, and 100 free remaining this weekend in Knoxville.

Top 8 Finishers: