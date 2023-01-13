Kylie Masse Sets Pro Swim Series Record with 27.38 50 Back in Knoxville

TYR PRO SWIM SERIES – KNOXVILLE

Kylie Masse set a new Pro Swim Series record during her win in the women’s 50 backstroke on Thursday night in Knoxville, Tennessee.

Masse reached the wall in 27.38, taking down Olivia Smoliga‘s previous Pro Swim record of 27.43 from 2018. Smoliga finished third in the A-final (28.07) behind Katharine Berkoff (27.80) and Masse in her first meet since last April’s U.S. International Team Trials. Regan Smith, who qualified second this morning in prelims, scratched the 50 back along with the 200 free final earlier in the session.

Masse’s time was just a couple tenths of a second off her lifetime-best 27.18 from last April. The 26-year-old Canadian is coming off a world title in the event last summer, when she clocked a 27.31 to edge Berkoff (27.39) by less than a tenth of a second in Budapest.

A four-time Olympic medalist, Masse recently made a training base switch to Ben Titley‘s Spanish national group in Barcelona.

WOMEN’S 50 BACKSTROKE — FINALS

World Record: 26.98 – Xiang Liu, CHN (2018)

World Junior Record: 27.49 – Minna Atherton, AUS (2016)

American Record: 27.12 – Katharine Berkoff (2022)

U.S. Open Record: 27.12 – Katharine Berkoff, USA (2022)

Pro Swim Series Record: 27.43 – Olivia Smoliga, USA (2018)

Top 8 Finishers: