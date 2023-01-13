Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

17-Year-Old Henry McFadden Rallies From 4th at Final Turn for 200 Free Win in 1:47.23

Comments: 1
by Riley Overend 1

January 12th, 2023 National, News, Pro Swim Series

TYR PRO SWIM SERIES – KNOXVILLE

17-year-old Henry McFadden edged Olympic finalist Kieran Smith in the 200-meter freestyle at the first stop of the 2023 Pro Swim Series on Thursday night in Knoxville, Tennessee.

McFadden clocked a time of 1:47.23, shaving more than a second off his previous-best 1:48.27 from Junior Nationals last summer.

A Stanford commit and current club swimmer with Jersey Wahoos, McFadden sat back in fourth place at the final turn before blazing home in a 26.66, passing Robin Hanson, Gabriel Jett, and Smith for the victory. Smith placed second in 1:47.33 while Jett took third with a personal-best 1:47.41.

MEN’S 200 FREESTYLE — FINALS

  • World Record: 1:42.00 – Paul Biedermann, GER (2009)
  • World Junior Record: 1:42.97 – David Popovici, ROU (2022)
  • American Record: 1:42.96 – Michael Phelps (2008)
  • U.S. Open Record: 1:44.10 – Michael Phelps, USA (2008)
  • Pro Swim Series Record: 1:44.82 – Sun Yang, CHN (2016)

Top 8 Finishers:

  1. Henry McFadden (JW) – 1:47.23
  2. Kieran Smith (RACT) – 1:47.33
  3. Gabriel Jett (UN) – 1:47.41
  4. Robin Hanson (UN) – 1:48.81
  5. Drew Kibler (CSC) – 1:49.59
  6. Zane Grothe (BCH) – 1:50.01
  7. Jay Litherland (SUN) – 1:51.02
  8. Jack Dahlgren (UMIZ) – 1:52.19

McFadden’s time moves him up to No. 6 in the all-time national age group (NAG) rankings for 17- and 18-year-old boys. 

17-18 NAG Rankings, 200 Free

  1. Michael Phelps – 1:45.99 (2003)
  2. Jack Levant – 1:46.39 (2018)
  3. Luca Urlando – 1:46.51 (2019)
  4. Luke Hobson – 1:46.92 (2022)
  5. Maxime Rooney – 1:47.10 (2015)
  6. Henry McFadden – 1:47.23 (2023)
  7. Patrick Callan – 1:47.33 (2017)
  8. Carson Foster – 1:47.47 (2019)
  9. Townley Haas – 1:47.55 (2015)
  10. Drew Kibler – 1:47.65 (2018)

Among 17-year-old Americans, McFadden is now the third-fastest ever behind Luca Urlando (1:46.51) and Maxime Rooney (1:47.10). 

Fastest 17-Year-Old Americans, 200 Free

    1. Luca Urlando – 1:46.51 (2019)
    2. Maxime Rooney – 1:47.10 (2015)
    3. Henry McFadden – 1:47.23 (2023)
    4. Patrick Callan – 1:47.33 (2017)
    5. Carson Foster – 1:47.47 (2019)

McFadden also ties Kyle Chalmers for No. 14 all-time among 17-year-olds of any nationality, according to USA Swimming’s database. 

In This Story

1
Leave a Reply

Subscribe
Notify of

1 Comment
newest
oldest most voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
jimmie boy
30 minutes ago

Daddy McFaddy

2
-1
Reply

About Riley Overend

Riley is an associate editor interested in the stories taking place outside of the pool just as much as the drama between the lane lines. A 2019 graduate of Boston College, he arrived at SwimSwam in April of 2022 after three years as a sports reporter and sports editor at newspapers …

Read More »

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!