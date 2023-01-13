17-Year-Old Henry McFadden Rallies From 4th at Final Turn for 200 Free Win in 1:47.23

TYR PRO SWIM SERIES – KNOXVILLE
- January 11-14, 2022
- Knoxville, Tennessee
- LCM (50 meters)
- Prelims/Finals
- Prelims: 9:00 AM (EST)
- Finals: 6:00 PM (EST), Day 1 4:00 PM
- Meet Central
- Live Results
- Psych Sheets
- Ways to Watch
- Storylines to Follow
- SwimSwam Day 1 Prelims Live Recap
- Day 1 Finals Live Recap
17-year-old Henry McFadden edged Olympic finalist Kieran Smith in the 200-meter freestyle at the first stop of the 2023 Pro Swim Series on Thursday night in Knoxville, Tennessee.
McFadden clocked a time of 1:47.23, shaving more than a second off his previous-best 1:48.27 from Junior Nationals last summer.
A Stanford commit and current club swimmer with Jersey Wahoos, McFadden sat back in fourth place at the final turn before blazing home in a 26.66, passing Robin Hanson, Gabriel Jett, and Smith for the victory. Smith placed second in 1:47.33 while Jett took third with a personal-best 1:47.41.
MEN’S 200 FREESTYLE — FINALS
- World Record: 1:42.00 – Paul Biedermann, GER (2009)
- World Junior Record: 1:42.97 – David Popovici, ROU (2022)
- American Record: 1:42.96 – Michael Phelps (2008)
- U.S. Open Record: 1:44.10 – Michael Phelps, USA (2008)
- Pro Swim Series Record: 1:44.82 – Sun Yang, CHN (2016)
Top 8 Finishers:
- Henry McFadden (JW) – 1:47.23
- Kieran Smith (RACT) – 1:47.33
- Gabriel Jett (UN) – 1:47.41
- Robin Hanson (UN) – 1:48.81
- Drew Kibler (CSC) – 1:49.59
- Zane Grothe (BCH) – 1:50.01
- Jay Litherland (SUN) – 1:51.02
- Jack Dahlgren (UMIZ) – 1:52.19
McFadden’s time moves him up to No. 6 in the all-time national age group (NAG) rankings for 17- and 18-year-old boys.
17-18 NAG Rankings, 200 Free
- Michael Phelps – 1:45.99 (2003)
- Jack Levant – 1:46.39 (2018)
- Luca Urlando – 1:46.51 (2019)
- Luke Hobson – 1:46.92 (2022)
- Maxime Rooney – 1:47.10 (2015)
- Henry McFadden – 1:47.23 (2023)
- Patrick Callan – 1:47.33 (2017)
- Carson Foster – 1:47.47 (2019)
- Townley Haas – 1:47.55 (2015)
- Drew Kibler – 1:47.65 (2018)
Among 17-year-old Americans, McFadden is now the third-fastest ever behind Luca Urlando (1:46.51) and Maxime Rooney (1:47.10).
Fastest 17-Year-Old Americans, 200 Free
-
- Luca Urlando – 1:46.51 (2019)
- Maxime Rooney – 1:47.10 (2015)
- Henry McFadden – 1:47.23 (2023)
- Patrick Callan – 1:47.33 (2017)
- Carson Foster – 1:47.47 (2019)
McFadden also ties Kyle Chalmers for No. 14 all-time among 17-year-olds of any nationality, according to USA Swimming’s database.
Daddy McFaddy