17-Year-Old Henry McFadden Rallies From 4th at Final Turn for 200 Free Win in 1:47.23

TYR PRO SWIM SERIES – KNOXVILLE

17-year-old Henry McFadden edged Olympic finalist Kieran Smith in the 200-meter freestyle at the first stop of the 2023 Pro Swim Series on Thursday night in Knoxville, Tennessee.

McFadden clocked a time of 1:47.23, shaving more than a second off his previous-best 1:48.27 from Junior Nationals last summer.

A Stanford commit and current club swimmer with Jersey Wahoos, McFadden sat back in fourth place at the final turn before blazing home in a 26.66, passing Robin Hanson, Gabriel Jett, and Smith for the victory. Smith placed second in 1:47.33 while Jett took third with a personal-best 1:47.41.

MEN’S 200 FREESTYLE — FINALS

World Record: 1:42.00 – Paul Biedermann, GER (2009)

World Junior Record: 1:42.97 – David Popovici, ROU (2022)

American Record: 1:42.96 – Michael Phelps (2008)

U.S. Open Record: 1:44.10 – Michael Phelps , USA (2008)

Pro Swim Series Record: 1:44.82 – Sun Yang, CHN (2016)

Top 8 Finishers:

McFadden’s time moves him up to No. 6 in the all-time national age group (NAG) rankings for 17- and 18-year-old boys.

17-18 NAG Rankings, 200 Free

Among 17-year-old Americans, McFadden is now the third-fastest ever behind Luca Urlando (1:46.51) and Maxime Rooney (1:47.10).

Fastest 17-Year-Old Americans, 200 Free

McFadden also ties Kyle Chalmers for No. 14 all-time among 17-year-olds of any nationality, according to USA Swimming’s database.