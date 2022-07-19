2022 Junior Pan Pacs Team Member Henry McFadden Commits To Stanford (2023)

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

2022 Junior Pan Pacs team member Henry McFadden, a rising senior at Haddonfield High School in Haddonfield, New Jersey, has committed to Stanford’s class of 2027. McFadden also represents the Jersey Wahoos on a club level, and was named onto SwimSwam’s “Best Of The Rest” list for the high school class of 2023.

I am super excited to announce my commitment to study and swim at Stanford University! Thank you to my family, friends, coaches, and teachers for helping me along the way. I can’t wait for this next step on the farm! Go Card!!🌲🌲🌲

In the 2021-22 season, McFadden emerged as one of the top mid-distance freestylers in his class. At the 2021 Speedo Winter Junior Championships, he dropped nearly three seconds off his best time of 4:25.10 in the 500 free to go 4:22.92 and finish fifth at that meet. Then, at the New Jersey Meet of Champions, the individual state championship meet for high school swimmers in New Jersey, he clocked a massive 1:35.80 personal best time—a major improvement from the 1:38.82 PB that he had coming into the 2021-22 season. At that meet, he won state titles in the 200 and 500 free and threw down a 44.79 anchor to help Haddonfield take fifth in the 400 free relay. McFadden is strong individually in the 100 free as well, as he went a personal best time of 44.27 just a few weeks after Meet of Champions to shave nearly two seconds off his previous PB of 46.13.

McFadden has also made a name for himself in long course, as he went a 1:49.57 in the 200 free at U.S. International Team Trials to qualify him for the 2022 Junior Pan Pacs team. He was the top finisher under 18 years of age in the event at that meet, and his time is also ranked #10 all-time in the boys’ 15-16 age group.

McFadden’s Best Times (SCY):

50 Free: 21.13

100 Free: 44.27

200 Free: 1:35.80

500 Free: 4:22.92

1000 Free: 9:15.08

1650 Free: 15:57.04

100 Fly: 47.95

200 Fly: 1:44.82

At Stanford, McFadden will join a mid-distance/distance group that includes the likes of All-Americans Preston Forst and Luke Maurer, who will both be seniors when he arrives on campus in the fall of 2023. His times are already in scoring range for Pac-12s, as it took a 4:26.18 to make C-finals in the 500 free and a 1:36.27 to make C-finals in the 200 free this year. That being said, it’s normal for high school boys to drop significant time in their senior year; so if the 2022-23 is anything like this past year for McFadden, his impact for the Cardinal could be even bigger.

The Jersey Wahoos have had many high-profile commitments this year, as McFadden’s club teammate Maddie Waggoner also committed to Wisconsin’s class of 2027 recently. She is ranked #18 in SwimSwam’s girls’ Class of 2023 rankings.

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected] .

About the Fitter and Faster Swim Tour

Fitter & Faster Swim Camps feature the most innovative teaching platforms for competitive swimmers of all levels. Camps are produced year-round throughout the USA and Canada. All camps are led by elite swimmers and coaches. Visit fitterandfaster.com to find or request a swim camp near you.

FFT SOCIAL

Instagram – @fitterandfasterswimtour

Facebook – @fitterandfastertour

Twitter – @fitterandfaster

FFT is a SwimSwam partner.