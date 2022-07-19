Detti & Pilato Take Gold On Day 1 Of Italian Summer Championships

2022 ITALIAN SUMMER CHAMPIONSHIPS

Tuesday, July 19th – Thursday, July 21st

Federal Center – Frecciarossa Water Park, Ostia, Italy

LCM (50m)

Entries

Results

The 2022 Italian Summer Championships kicked off today in Ostia with the likes of Olympians Gabriele Detti, Benedetta Pilato and Federico Burdisso in the pool. Nearly 450 athletes across 131 clubs are vying to snag up the remaining spots on the Italian roster for this year’s European Championships.

Multi-Olympic medalist Detti took advantage of domestic rival Gregorio Paltrinieri‘s absence, taking the men’s 400m free decisively. Getting to the wall in a time of 3:44.35, 27-year-old Detti cleared the field by nearly 2 seconds, with Matteo Ciampi representing the only other swimmer under the 3:50 threshold in 3:46.25.

As for Budisso, the Northwestern student-athlete took the men’s 100m fly in a time of 51.56, beating out Matteo Rivolta by .20. Rivolta hit 51.76 to snag silver in the tight race.

The men’s 100m breast was also especially close, with the top 3 performers separated by only .02. Andrea Castello grabbed gold in 1:00.06 to Federico Poggio‘s silver medal-garnering effort of 1:00.07. Simone Cerasuolo, the World Junior Record holder in the short course men’s 50m and 100m breaststroke events, clocked 1:00.08 to round out the podium.

Benedetta Pilato put on a gold medal-worthy performance in the women’s 100m breast, stopping the clock in a time of 1:06.07. That was enough to hold off both Arianna Castiglioni and Martina Carraro who touched in 1:06.16 and 1:06.57 for silver and bronze, respectively.

Additional Winners: